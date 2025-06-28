Child injured as a result of Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia district

In the Zaporizhzhia region, a child was injured as a result of an enemy attack, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Russians launched FPV drone attacks on one of the settlements in the Zaporizhzhia district. As a result of the attack, a 16-year-old girl was injured - wrote Fedorov.

According to him, the girl was hospitalized.

"Medics assess the child's condition as moderately severe. The victim is receiving all necessary assistance," Fedorov said.

Addition

Over the past day, according to data from the head of the Regional Military Administration, a man and a woman were wounded in the Zaporizhzhia region as a result of enemy attacks on Polohy and Vasylivka districts.

In total, over the day, the occupiers launched 459 strikes on 12 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. 20 reports of destruction of homes, outbuildings, and infrastructure facilities were received.