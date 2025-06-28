Child injured as a result of Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia district
Kyiv • UNN
Russian military carried out FPV strikes on a settlement in Zaporizhzhia district, injuring a 16-year-old girl. The victim has been hospitalized, her condition is assessed as moderate.
In the Zaporizhzhia region, a child was injured as a result of an enemy attack, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Russians launched FPV drone attacks on one of the settlements in the Zaporizhzhia district. As a result of the attack, a 16-year-old girl was injured
According to him, the girl was hospitalized.
"Medics assess the child's condition as moderately severe. The victim is receiving all necessary assistance," Fedorov said.
Addition
Over the past day, according to data from the head of the Regional Military Administration, a man and a woman were wounded in the Zaporizhzhia region as a result of enemy attacks on Polohy and Vasylivka districts.
In total, over the day, the occupiers launched 459 strikes on 12 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. 20 reports of destruction of homes, outbuildings, and infrastructure facilities were received.