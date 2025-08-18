Child died in Kyiv hospital after anesthesia administration, investigation launched - prosecutor's office

A 10-year-old child died in a children's hospital in Kyiv after anesthesia was administered, an investigation has been launched, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the death of a 10-year-old child who died in one of Kyiv's children's hospitals during the administration of anesthesia," the report says.

According to the prosecutor's office, "the girl was in the hospital due to a forearm fracture, which was accompanied by the presence of metal fixators." "During the removal of the cast, the child began to be given anesthesia. According to the mother, against the background of the drug administration, the child developed severe agitation, her skin turned blue, and her blood pressure dropped. The girl was tried to be resuscitated for almost 3 hours, but it was not possible to save her," the prosecutor's office reported.

The pre-trial investigation, as indicated, was initiated under Part 2 of Art. 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (improper performance of professional duties by a medical or pharmaceutical worker, which caused grave consequences). A forensic medical examination has already been appointed, the prosecutor's office noted.

Man dies in private clinic in Kyiv after antipsychotic injection, doctor suspected - prosecutor's office