Child died in Kyiv hospital after anesthesia administration, investigation launched - prosecutor's office

$41.340.11
48.310.13
ukenru
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 4518 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
08:23 AM • 6852 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
03:44 AM • 13061 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants toPhoto
August 17, 06:51 PM • 32971 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 51669 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 97235 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 142396 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 90422 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 87599 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 68073 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
4.6m/s
46%
748mm
Popular news
Condor plane with over 270 passengers nearly crashed due to engine fire: emergency landing madePhotoAugust 17, 11:48 PM • 13331 views
"Hit Putin with a hammer": US Vice President during Trump's first term made a harsh call to his former bossAugust 18, 12:30 AM • 12144 views
US Senators propose recognizing Russia and Belarus as state sponsors of terrorism due to abduction of Ukrainian childrenAugust 18, 02:03 AM • 14792 views
Sumy region under drone attack: civilian infrastructure hitAugust 18, 02:08 AM • 18136 views
Ukraine to be covered by clouds and rains: Where to expect thunderstorms on the first day of the weekPhoto04:09 AM • 17537 views
Publications
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidays09:00 AM • 1664 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 4454 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo08:23 AM • 6768 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 97212 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 384597 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Child
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 35194 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 30142 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 65624 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 54274 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 121852 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Hryvnia
KAB-500
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander

Child died in Kyiv hospital after anesthesia administration, investigation launched - prosecutor's office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 696 views

In Kyiv, the death of a 10-year-old girl who died in a children's hospital during anesthesia administration is being investigated. The child was in the hospital due to a forearm fracture.

Child died in Kyiv hospital after anesthesia administration, investigation launched - prosecutor's office

A 10-year-old child died in a children's hospital in Kyiv after anesthesia was administered, an investigation has been launched, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the death of a 10-year-old child who died in one of Kyiv's children's hospitals during the administration of anesthesia," the report says.

According to the prosecutor's office, "the girl was in the hospital due to a forearm fracture, which was accompanied by the presence of metal fixators." "During the removal of the cast, the child began to be given anesthesia. According to the mother, against the background of the drug administration, the child developed severe agitation, her skin turned blue, and her blood pressure dropped. The girl was tried to be resuscitated for almost 3 hours, but it was not possible to save her," the prosecutor's office reported.

The pre-trial investigation, as indicated, was initiated under Part 2 of Art. 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (improper performance of professional duties by a medical or pharmaceutical worker, which caused grave consequences). A forensic medical examination has already been appointed, the prosecutor's office noted.

Man dies in private clinic in Kyiv after antipsychotic injection, doctor suspected - prosecutor's office17.07.25, 15:25 • 6244 views

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Child
National Police of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Kyiv