Child and mother killed, eight people injured by Russian KABs strike on Sloviansk

Two people - a mother and a child - were killed, and 8 people were injured as a result of today's Russian air bomb attacks on Sloviansk, reported the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin and the head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration Vadym Liakh on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to Liakh, today, February 10, at about 10:00 AM, the enemy struck Sloviansk with KABs. "Hits in different areas of the city. Information on damages is being clarified," he noted on social media.

"Currently, 8 injured people are known, including a seven-year-old child. One of the hits struck a private house. The bodies of a woman and a child - a girl born in 2014 - were recovered from under the rubble," Liakh reported.

"The deceased are an 11-year-old girl and her mother. Among the injured is a 7-year-old girl," Filashkin confirmed on social media.

Addition

According to Liakh, at night the enemy attacked Sloviansk using a "Geran-2" UAV, damaging private houses.

As Filashkin reported, in total, Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 11 times over the past day. On February 9, Russians injured 1 resident of Donetsk region.