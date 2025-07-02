Chernyshov refutes rumors and assures: Ministry of Unity continues its work

Vice Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov, who remains in office by court decision, refuted rumors and stated that the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine continues to work as usual, writes UNN.

Despite rumors, the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine continues to work as usual. A lot of important work lies ahead. - Chernyshov wrote on Facebook.

He noted that the High Anti-Corruption Court rejected the motion for his dismissal, calling the decision "balanced and logical."

Addition

The HACC ruled not to suspend Oleksiy Chernyshov from the post of vice prime minister and minister of national unity.

The consideration of this issue in court took place within the framework of the case in which Chernyshov received a suspicion notice. The SAP officially announced that Chernyshov was notified of suspicion of abuse of office and receiving a bribe in a particularly large amount for himself and third parties.

The HACC chose a preventive measure for Chernyshov in the form of bail in the amount of 120 million hryvnias. After the court session, Chernyshov stated that he intends to pay the bail, despite problems with his accounts.

Against the background of Chernyshov's case, reports emerged regarding the Ministry of Unity headed by him, concerning its possible liquidation.

"Regarding the liquidation of the Ministry of Unity. In fact, just as with the creation of this ministry, there is no unity in power now. There are those who believe that the idea was dead from the very beginning, so it should be liquidated. There are those who rightly say that it would look bad to liquidate the "ministry of unity". Therefore, no decision has really been made yet, but, I think, it will simply be merged with something else in the end," said MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.