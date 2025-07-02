Chernyshov refutes rumors and assures: Ministry of Unity continues its work

$41.820.04
49.410.42
ukenru
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
09:18 AM • 5485 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 20521 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
08:15 AM • 31578 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
07:10 AM • 28550 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
06:39 AM • 38720 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
06:24 AM • 63564 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
05:19 AM • 53367 views
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
July 1, 03:40 PM • 58173 views
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 1, 01:57 PM • 105381 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
July 1, 12:51 PM • 74920 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
7.3m/s
35%
749mm
Popular news
Kharkiv region attacked by Russian UAVs: there is a dead person, an injured person, fires broke outJuly 2, 01:42 AM • 34286 views
In Germany, an Iranian spy who monitored Jewish sites will be triedJuly 2, 02:11 AM • 23781 views
Trump announces deportation of dangerous criminals, even if they are US citizensJuly 2, 02:49 AM • 34084 views
Russia has deployed warships to the Black and Mediterranean Seas - Ukrainian NavyJuly 2, 03:45 AM • 34384 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million euros07:53 AM • 18611 views
Publications
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
06:24 AM • 63530 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 88668 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declarationJuly 1, 03:10 PM • 99797 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"July 1, 02:20 PM • 116354 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 172819 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Podolyak
Keith Kellogg
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million euros07:53 AM • 18824 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 31186 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 94788 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 96508 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 117092 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Eurofighter Typhoon
Kh-101
The New York Times

Chernyshov refutes rumors and assures: Ministry of Unity continues its work

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

Oleksiy Chernyshov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity of Ukraine, refuted rumors, stating that the Ministry of National Unity continues to operate as usual. The High Anti-Corruption Court rejected the motion for his removal, leaving him in office.

Chernyshov refutes rumors and assures: Ministry of Unity continues its work

Vice Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov, who remains in office by court decision, refuted rumors and stated that the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine continues to work as usual, writes UNN.

Despite rumors, the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine continues to work as usual. A lot of important work lies ahead.

- Chernyshov wrote on Facebook.

He noted that the High Anti-Corruption Court rejected the motion for his dismissal, calling the decision "balanced and logical."

Addition

The HACC ruled not to suspend Oleksiy Chernyshov from the post of vice prime minister and minister of national unity.

The consideration of this issue in court took place within the framework of the case in which Chernyshov received a suspicion notice. The SAP officially announced that Chernyshov was notified of suspicion of abuse of office and receiving a bribe in a particularly large amount for himself and third parties.

The HACC chose a preventive measure for Chernyshov in the form of bail in the amount of 120 million hryvnias. After the court session, Chernyshov stated that he intends to pay the bail, despite problems with his accounts.

Against the background of Chernyshov's case, reports emerged regarding the Ministry of Unity headed by him, concerning its possible liquidation.

"Regarding the liquidation of the Ministry of Unity. In fact, just as with the creation of this ministry, there is no unity in power now. There are those who believe that the idea was dead from the very beginning, so it should be liquidated. There are those who rightly say that it would look bad to liquidate the "ministry of unity". Therefore, no decision has really been made yet, but, I think, it will simply be merged with something else in the end," said MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9