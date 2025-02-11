Chernyshov answers how many Ukrainians can return after the war

After the war is over and stable peace is established, about 30% of Ukrainians who have gone abroad will consider returning home. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov in an interview with Die Welt, UNN reports.

We do not rule out that once the war is over and a stable peace is established, about 30% of people will seriously consider returning. Others will probably put forward additional conditions. And there will be a group of those who will not return - Chernyshov said.

He added that even they can be useful for Ukraine, and they already are: they support Ukrainian society, the Ukrainian army, and do a lot of important things.

I am proud of them. Everyone has a role to play in this war - Chernyshov said.

Recall

Earlier, Chernyshov saidthat Ukraine would not use any coercive measures to return Ukrainians home.