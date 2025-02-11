ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 26693 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 67697 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 91488 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110613 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 87596 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120719 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101801 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113155 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116795 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155624 views

Chernyshov answers how many Ukrainians can return after the war

Chernyshov answers how many Ukrainians can return after the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38594 views

About 30% of Ukrainians who have moved abroad will consider returning after the war and establishing peace. The rest will set additional conditions or remain abroad, supporting Ukraine from there.

After the war is over and stable peace is established, about 30% of Ukrainians who have gone abroad will consider returning home. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov in an interview with Die Welt, UNN reports.

We do not rule out that once the war is over and a stable peace is established, about 30% of people will seriously consider returning. Others will probably put forward additional conditions. And there will be a group of those who will not return 

- Chernyshov said.

He added that even they can be useful for Ukraine, and they already are: they support Ukrainian society, the Ukrainian army, and do a lot of important things.

I am proud of them. Everyone has a role to play in this war 

- Chernyshov said.

Recall

Earlier, Chernyshov saidthat Ukraine would not use any coercive measures to return Ukrainians home. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyWarPolitics
ukraineUkraine

