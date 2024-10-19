Chernihiv region faces blackouts due to Russian attack in neighboring region, enemy attacks critical infrastructure
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops strike a critical infrastructure facility in Chernihiv region, causing a fire. Due to the damage to power facilities in the neighboring region, a schedule of emergency power outages was introduced.
Russian troops struck a critical infrastructure facility in Chernihiv region overnight, causing a fire that was localized within hours, Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv RMA, said on Telegram on Saturday. According to Chernihivoblenergo, due to the Russian attack in the neighboring region, Chernihiv region has introduced emergency power outage schedules, UNN writes.
Details
"The enemy continues to attack energy supply facilities. At night, a critical infrastructure facility in Chernihiv region was hit. The hit caused a fire, which was localized in a few hours," Chaus wrote.
Initially, the head of the RMA said that there was no threat to electricity supply. But later, Chernihivoblenergo said that emergency power outages were being introduced.
"At 09:04, we received a command from NPC Ukrenergo to introduce four stages of the emergency outage schedule (EOS). We don't think there is any need to explain the reasons in detail - the rashists caused serious problems at the power facilities in the neighboring region. Therefore, we are shutting down stages 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the emergency shutdown schedule," the company said on Telegram.
