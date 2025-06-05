$41.480.16
NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%
11:02 AM • 3426 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
08:39 AM • 32576 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

08:35 AM • 31712 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

06:46 AM • 30273 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 56508 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

June 4, 04:52 PM • 91052 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

June 4, 04:37 PM • 60449 views

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

June 4, 02:27 PM • 57742 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
June 4, 02:12 PM • 50998 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

June 4, 01:08 PM • 32328 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Illegal business worth 10 million hryvnias: a large-scale underground factory was exposed in Ukraine

June 5, 02:20 AM • 52005 views

Senator Graham proposes to exempt countries that help Ukraine from duties

June 5, 02:33 AM • 31768 views

Russia attacked Pryluky in Chernihiv region with drones: 5 dead, including a child

June 5, 03:29 AM • 5336 views

Five More Countries Join EW Coalition - Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

08:57 AM • 18297 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

09:10 AM • 16055 views
Publications

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 65990 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 79026 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 140109 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 180824 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 285713 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Yulia Sviridenko

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Chernihiv Oblast

Zaporizhzhia Oblast

UNN Lite

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

09:10 AM • 16821 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 42046 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 89006 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 285713 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 158773 views
9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

MIM-104 Patriot

The Economist

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 338 views

Head of Chernihiv City Military Administration emphasized the importance of ensuring access to shelters. Letters have been sent to the police regarding cases of denial of access to shelters during alerts.

The Chernihiv City Military Administration responded to citizens' appeals regarding denial of access to shelters during air raids. This is reported by UNN referring to the official Telegram channel of the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi.

Details

Responding to "citizens' appeals regarding denial of access to shelters during air raids", the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration reminded that "all officials must ensure round-the-clock unhindered access to shelters during air raids".

"In connection with the intensification of enemy shelling by Russia on the territory of our city, I especially emphasize the critical importance of ensuring unhindered access of citizens to shelters during air raids. Denying the population access to shelters during air raids is a gross violation of the law and entails criminal liability"

 – said Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, Head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, in a statement.

Based on the identified facts of denial of access to shelters during air raids, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi sent official letters to the National Police authorities to conduct an official investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice.

In Kyiv, a dual-purpose shelter will be built with McDonald's and parking02.06.25, 03:11 • 12294 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar
National Police of Ukraine
Chernihiv
