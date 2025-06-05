The Chernihiv City Military Administration responded to citizens' appeals regarding denial of access to shelters during air raids. This is reported by UNN referring to the official Telegram channel of the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi.

Details

Responding to "citizens' appeals regarding denial of access to shelters during air raids", the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration reminded that "all officials must ensure round-the-clock unhindered access to shelters during air raids".

"In connection with the intensification of enemy shelling by Russia on the territory of our city, I especially emphasize the critical importance of ensuring unhindered access of citizens to shelters during air raids. Denying the population access to shelters during air raids is a gross violation of the law and entails criminal liability" – said Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, Head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, in a statement.

Based on the identified facts of denial of access to shelters during air raids, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi sent official letters to the National Police authorities to conduct an official investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice.

