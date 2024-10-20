Chelsea head coach did not include Mudryk in the squad for the match against Liverpool
This is the first time this season that the Ukrainian winger has not been included in the squad, although he is neither injured nor disqualified.
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca did not include Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk in the application for the match in the 8th round of the English Premier League against Liverpool, UNN reports.
Today, on October 20, at 18:45, at Anfield in Liverpool, the team of the same name will take on Chelsea of London's Mykhailo Mudryk. For the first time this season, Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk was not included in the team's application, although he is neither on the injured list nor on the list of disqualified players.
Chelsea's lineup looks like this: Sanchez in goal; in defense: Reece James, who returns to the start after injury, Adarabio, Colville, Gusto; in midfield: Caicedo, Lavia, Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; in attack: Jackson.
Liverpool's lineup: Kelleher in goal; in defense: Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; in the midfield: Jones, Gravenberg, Soboslai; in attack: Salah, Jota, Gakpo.
Earlier, the media reported that Mudryk wanted to leave due to a lack of playing practice. It was reported that the Ukrainian winger could join Olympique de Marseille in the near future.
Mudryk joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk in the 2022/2023 season for €70 million. In total, Mudryk played 66 matches for Chelsea, scoring 7 goals and providing 7 assists.
The national team of Ukraine defeated the national team of Georgia with a minimum score of in the third round of Division B of the 2024/25 Nations League. Mykhailo Mudryk scored the only goal in the match.