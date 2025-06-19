$41.630.10
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Chaus Denied Return to Pre-Trial Detention: Ex-Judge Continues to Serve Sentence in Menska Colony

Kyiv • UNN

 • 878 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court has for the second time denied ex-judge Mykola Chaus's request for temporary return to the Kyiv pre-trial detention center. The decision has been upheld.

Former judge of the Dniprovsky district court of Kyiv, Mykola Chaus, who is serving his sentence in the Menkiv Correctional Colony No. 91, attempted to temporarily return to the Kyiv pre-trial detention center. However, the High Anti-Corruption Court refused to satisfy his petition back in April, and on June 11, the Appeals Chamber of the HACC upheld this decision, leaving it in force. This is reported by UNN with reference to the HACC decision.

Details

In the spring, Chaus applied to the court with a petition for his temporary transfer to the Kyiv pre-trial detention center, but was refused. The corresponding decision was made by the High Anti-Corruption Court on April 24, 2025. Then the ex-judge tried to appeal it by filing an appeal. However, on June 11, the Appeals Chamber of the HACC kept the previous decision in force.

The prosecutor and the defense lawyers, who were notified of the date, time, and place of the court hearing, did not appear in court. They did not inform about the reasons, but according to the law, this did not hinder the appellate review.

By the ruling of the High Anti-Corruption Court dated April 24, 2025, the petition of the convicted person for temporary stay in the state institution "Kyiv Pre-trial Detention Center" was denied. Disagreeing with the above-mentioned decision, the convicted person filed an appeal. To leave the ruling of the High Anti-Corruption Court dated April 24, 2025 unchanged, and the appeal – unsatisfied. The ruling enters into legal force from the moment it is announced and cannot be appealed.

- it is stated in the decision.

Supplement

In April, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court reduced the sentence of the former judge of the Dniprovsky district court of Kyiv, Mykola Chaus, who was accused of bribery. According to the new sentence, his punishment was reduced to 8.5 years in prison.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv
