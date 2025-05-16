Chaos on the eve of elections: websites of Polish politicians attacked by pro-Russian hackers
Kyiv • UNN
On the eve of elections in Poland, Russian hackers attacked the websites of "Civic Platform" and other Polish parties. The government is taking measures to restore the operation of the sites.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on social media about DDoS attacks targeting, in particular, the websites of the Polish party "Civic Platform". Left parties and the Polish Peasant Party (PSL) are also under attack. The services are working intensively to counter this, UNN reports, citing the pages of Donald Tusk and the publication Wiadomosci.
Details
DDoS attacks on a number of Polish organizations, including the Civic Platform website, have been confirmed.
Here is what Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said:
Just two days before the Polish elections, a group of Russian hackers active in Telegram attacked the websites of the Civic Platform.
The head of government noted that Left parties and PSL are also targets.
The services are conducting intensive activities in this matter. The attack continues
The NASK disinformation analysis center also commented on the situation, noting the activities of pro-Russian hackers:
We can confirm that the pro-Russian group "noname057" is responsible for today's DDoS attacks on some Polish websites. .. In the case of all DDoS attacks, such as the one that is intended to disable a website, we remind you that the attackers are playing to gain publicity and sow unrest and chaos - we ask you to be careful in reporting this,
The hacker attack was reported on Friday by Jan Grabiec, head of the Prime Minister's Office.
We have disconnected our entire server as a precaution to prevent further damage and are currently working to restore full functionality. So that the pages can be launched again. This applies to the main page platform.org and the page with the form for donations to support Rafal Trzaskowski's election campaign
Reminder
Poland is facing an unprecedented attempt by Russia to interfere in its presidential elections, said the country's Minister of Digitalization Krzysztof Gawkowski in early May 2025.