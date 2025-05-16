Chaos on the eve of elections: websites of Polish politicians attacked by pro-Russian hackers

$41.470.07
Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.
Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

"Gray" electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

Chaos on the eve of elections: websites of Polish politicians attacked by pro-Russian hackers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1042 views

On the eve of elections in Poland, Russian hackers attacked the websites of "Civic Platform" and other Polish parties. The government is taking measures to restore the operation of the sites.

Chaos on the eve of elections: websites of Polish politicians attacked by pro-Russian hackers

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on social media about DDoS attacks targeting, in particular, the websites of the Polish party "Civic Platform". Left parties and the Polish Peasant Party (PSL) are also under attack. The services are working intensively to counter this, UNN reports, citing the pages of Donald Tusk and the publication Wiadomosci.

Details

DDoS attacks on a number of Polish organizations, including the Civic Platform website, have been confirmed.

Here is what Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said:

Just two days before the Polish elections, a group of Russian hackers active in Telegram attacked the websites of the Civic Platform.

- Tusk said.

The head of government noted that Left parties and PSL are also targets.

The services are conducting intensive activities in this matter. The attack continues

- Tusk emphasized.

Instead of wine tasting, a hacker attack: hackers from the Russian Federation attacked European diplomats16.04.25, 16:23 • 5952 views

The NASK disinformation analysis center also commented on the situation, noting the activities of pro-Russian hackers:

We can confirm that the pro-Russian group "noname057" is responsible for today's DDoS attacks on some Polish websites. .. In the case of all DDoS attacks, such as the one that is intended to disable a website, we remind you that the attackers are playing to gain publicity and sow unrest and chaos - we ask you to be careful in reporting this,

- said NASK representative Jacek Dziura.

The hacker attack was reported on Friday by Jan Grabiec, head of the Prime Minister's Office.

We have disconnected our entire server as a precaution to prevent further damage and are currently working to restore full functionality. So that the pages can be launched again. This applies to the main page platform.org and the page with the form for donations to support Rafal Trzaskowski's election campaign

Reminder

Poland is facing an unprecedented attempt by Russia to interfere in its presidential elections, said the country's Minister of Digitalization Krzysztof Gawkowski in early May 2025.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
Donald Tusk
Poland
