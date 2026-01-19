CEC recognized Roman Kravets as an elected People's Deputy of Ukraine

The Central Election Commission recognized Roman Kravets as an elected People's Deputy instead of Dmytro Natalukha, who was appointed as the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the CEC press service.

Details

The Commission received a resolution of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine dated January 14, 2026, which prematurely terminated the powers of People's Deputy of Ukraine Dmytro Natalukha, elected in the snap elections of People's Deputies of Ukraine on July 21, 2019, in the nationwide multi-mandate election district from the political party "Servant of the People", due to his personal statement on resigning his parliamentary powers.

The CEC considered the said resolution and recognized Roman Kravets, the next candidate in line, included in the election list of the political party "Servant of the People" under No. 153, as an elected People's Deputy of Ukraine in the said elections. - the statement reads.

Addition

On January 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported the appointment of Dmytro Natalukha, a People's Deputy from the "Servant of the People" faction and head of the parliamentary committee on economic development, as the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

Natalukha entered the Verkhovna Rada under No. 14 on the list of "Servant of the People" in the snap parliamentary elections in 2019.

Earlier, UNN reported that instead of Natalukha, the next candidate, Roman Kravets (No. 153 on the "Servant of the People" list), could enter the Verkhovna Rada, as Volodymyr Tryhub, No. 152 on the election list, refused to run in 2023.

After Natalukha's resignation and the death of People's Deputy Oleksandr Kabanov from "Servant of the People", there are 393 People's Deputies remaining in the Rada. The "Servant of the People" faction still has 227 deputies.

At the time of his candidacy, Kravets was the deputy director for information technology and security at "SSL Consulting" LLC, which is engaged in leasing and operating its own or leased real estate.

The media also links Kravets to the pro-government Telegram channel "Joker". As reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Kravets will not take the mandate.

Accordingly, in 20 days, the CEC will move to the next person on the "Servant of the People" list. - Zheleznyak reported.

Next on the list of the "Servant of the People" party are Bohdan Kozub and Serhiy Moskalenko, but in 2025 they refused to run, and therefore, it is likely that Serhiy Karabuta (No. 156 on the "Servant of the People" list) may enter the Rada instead of Kravets.

At the time of his candidacy, Karabuta was (and remains) a co-founder and director of the travel company "Tropicana Travel" LLC.