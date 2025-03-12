CCD: Despite the Kremlin's statements, the Russian Federation's budget deficit indicates a crisis
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian authorities spent more than 8 trillion rubles in two months. The budget deficit reached 1.3% of GDP, which is twice as much as planned for the year.
Despite Russia's claims about its ability to continue fighting, the Russian economy is experiencing large-scale problems.
This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, writes UNN.
Details
According to the CCD, the financial situation in Russia is deteriorating. In just two months, the regime spent more than 8 trillion rubles ($90 billion). At the same time, revenues do not cover expenses – in a month, the budget deficit reached 1.3% of GDP, which is twice as much as planned for the entire year.
The main reason for this imbalance was the advance payment of military orders, which indicates a rapid increase in military spending. The Russian authorities, in turn, assure that the situation will stabilize, but analysts of large Russian corporations predict a much higher deficit than officially stated.
Despite the loud statements of the Russian regime about the ability to fight endlessly, the federal budget deficit indicates large-scale problems in the Russian economy
