Caused damage to Russians in logistics and management: the Defense Forces told about the importance of the strike on the occupiers in Novohrodivka

The strike on the command post of the 2nd Guards Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation, located in the city of Novohrodivka, Donetsk region, has damaged Russian logistics and command and control of the army. This was stated by the spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit Viktor Tregubov during a telethon on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"It is a logistics hub, and it is a control point, as well as a concentration of certain occupiers' military forces. Thus, any damage there is a problem in their logistics, management, even if no large forces or assets were affected. Any such long-range strike is an important element in disrupting Russian logistics and organization. Just as we have already learned during this war that there is no better air defense than a missile that has fallen on a Russian airfield, there is no better deterrent than a missile that has fallen on a Russian headquarters or, for example, a fuel storage facility," Tregubov said.

He noted that although the destruction of enemy military targets is a common occurrence for the Armed Forces, it helps Ukrainian defenders deter the enemy.

Recall

On Sunday, January 12, the Ukrainian Armed Forces conducted a precision strike on the command post of the 2nd Guards Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation located in Novohrodivka, Donetsk region.