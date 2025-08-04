Caused almost UAH 1 million in damages: Kyiv customs officer secretly cleared ATVs with fake documents

A senior inspector of the Kyiv Customs was notified of suspicion of abuse of power. According to the investigation, on his day off, he cleared a batch of ATVs at an understated value, despite the fact that they showed signs of document forgery, which caused budget losses of almost 1 million hryvnias. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office notified a senior state inspector of the Kyiv Customs of suspicion of abuse of power, which led to grave consequences. According to the prosecution, the official came to work on his day off to process a customs declaration for the import of a batch of ATVs, which were imported into the customs territory of Ukraine with the involvement of importing companies registered in offshore zones. - the post says.

Law enforcement officers added that "despite the presence of signs of document forgery submitted for customs clearance, the customs officer deliberately ignored obvious risks and groundlessly applied a reduced rate for calculating customs payments."

Such actions, as indicated, led to the under-receipt of funds by the State Budget of Ukraine "in the amount of almost 1 million hryvnias."

Six participants in a corruption scheme involving the procurement of UAVs and EW systems, including MP Kuznetsov and Haidai, have been notified of suspicion