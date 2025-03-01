Catherine Deneuve dedicates Cesar ceremony to Ukraine amid diplomatic tensions
Kyiv • UNN
The legendary French actress Catherine Deneuve opened the 50th César ceremony with a pin in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. The actress has repeatedly expressed support for Ukraine since 2023, including at the Cannes Film Festival.
French cinema legend Catherine Deneuve opened the 50th César Film Awards ceremony by dedicating it to Ukraine. The actress took the stage at the Olympia in Paris with a badge in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, once again expressing her support for Ukraine. It was reported by Venity Fair, UNN wrote.
Details
This comes just hours after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US President Donald Trump and US Vice President J.D. Vance at the White House.
Reportedly, it was a detail of the actress's outfit that marked the beginning of the evening: a yellow and blue badge in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
Deneuve's gesture, as indicated, symbolizes not only her support for Ukraine, but also her constant position in the international arena, when she regularly expresses solidarity with the Ukrainian people. It is known that since 2023, the actress has repeatedly supported Ukraine, including during the Cannes Film Festival, where she publicly read poems by Ukrainian poet Lesya Ukrainka.
