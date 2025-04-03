Carrots are getting cheaper in Ukraine - even despite the limited supply
Despite the limited supply, carrot prices are falling due to a temporary drop in demand and an increase in substandard vegetables. Farmers are forced to lower prices, although carrot stocks are decreasing.
Carrot prices in Ukraine are gradually decreasing this week, despite the limited supply on the market. This is due to a temporary decrease in demand, while the quality of these root crops in storage is rapidly deteriorating, according to EastFruit project analysts, writes UNN.
According to monitoring data, carrots in Ukrainian farms are sold at a price of UAH 24-30/kg ($0.58-0.73/kg), which is on average 10% cheaper than at the end of last week.
According to market participants, the decline in price in this segment is taking place against the background of an increase in the supply of substandard vegetables, which producers are trying to sell first.
Farmers are forced to lower selling prices in this segment even though carrot stocks in Ukrainian farms are rapidly decreasing.
At the same time, even under such conditions, Ukrainian farmers manage to ship carrots on average 3.5 times more expensive than last year.
The cost of a large Easter basket this year will increase by 17% to UAH 1,185. Prices for eggs, Easter cakes, meat products and vegetables are dynamically increasing.