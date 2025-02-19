Card payments restored in Kyiv subway
Kyiv • UNN
Fare payment by bank cards has been restored at all Kyiv metro stations except for the Polytechnic Institute, KCSA reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Recall
On February 19 in the morning, payment by bank card failed at the red line stations from Akademmistechko to Vokzalna in Kyiv, and alternative payment methods were available.