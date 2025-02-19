Card payments restored in Kyiv subway

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 27775 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 48432 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 93259 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 54430 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 112064 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 99572 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112322 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116629 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149990 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115133 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 53616 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106713 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 65081 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 26884 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 51999 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 93259 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 112064 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149990 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140850 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 173319 views
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 22639 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 51999 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133083 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134978 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163392 views
Card payments restored in Kyiv subway

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33281 views

Fare payment by bank cards has been restored at all Kyiv metro stations except for Polytechnic Institute. Earlier, on February 19, there was a payment failure on the red line from Akademmistechko to Vokzalna.

Fare payment by bank cards has been restored at all Kyiv metro stations except for the Polytechnic Institute, KCSA reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Fare payment by bank card has been restored at all subway stations, except for the Polytechnic Institute

- KCSA reported.

Recall

On February 19 in the morning, payment by bank card failed at the red line stations from Akademmistechko to Vokzalna in Kyiv, and alternative payment methods were available.

Julia Shramko

Kyiv
kyiv-city-state-administrationKyiv City State Administration
kyivKyiv

