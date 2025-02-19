Card payments restored in Kyiv subway

Fare payment by bank cards has been restored at all Kyiv metro stations except for the Polytechnic Institute, KCSA reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Fare payment by bank card has been restored at all subway stations, except for the Polytechnic Institute - KCSA reported.

Recall

On February 19 in the morning, payment by bank card failed at the red line stations from Akademmistechko to Vokzalna in Kyiv, and alternative payment methods were available.