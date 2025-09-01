Car rammed gates of Russian Consulate General in Sydney, police officer injured (video)

An unknown person rammed the gates of the Russian Consulate General in Sydney (Australia). During the arrest, one of the police officers sustained a hand injury. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media, 9News channel.

Details

It is noted that police officers were called to the building on Fullerton Street, where the Russian Consulate General is located.

Police officers tried to talk to the driver, but he started moving and drove his car into the gate.

The man stopped the car in an unauthorized place, and when police approached him, he accelerated and rammed the gates of the Consulate General - stated in the Russian media post.

As a result of the incident, one police officer sustained a hand injury and was hospitalized.

After that, the 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Currently, local authorities are investigating the driver's motives.

Recall

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia declared the first secretary of the Russian embassy persona non grata. The diplomat must leave the country due to subversive activities and interference in internal affairs.

In Warsaw, a solidarity action was held in front of the Russian embassy on the occasion of Ukraine's National Flag Day