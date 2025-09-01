$41.260.00
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 33579 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother died
August 30, 01:59 PM • 77457 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 90908 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked car
August 30, 11:04 AM • 106257 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murder
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 118334 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 255957 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 114350 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 86187 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 100104 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
Car rammed gates of Russian Consulate General in Sydney, police officer injured (video)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

An unknown man in a car rammed the gates of the Russian Consulate General in Sydney. He was arrested, a police officer sustained a hand injury.

Car rammed gates of Russian Consulate General in Sydney, police officer injured (video)

An unknown person rammed the gates of the Russian Consulate General in Sydney (Australia). During the arrest, one of the police officers sustained a hand injury. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media, 9News channel.

Details

It is noted that police officers were called to the building on Fullerton Street, where the Russian Consulate General is located.

Police officers tried to talk to the driver, but he started moving and drove his car into the gate.

The man stopped the car in an unauthorized place, and when police approached him, he accelerated and rammed the gates of the Consulate General

- stated in the Russian media post.

As a result of the incident, one police officer sustained a hand injury and was hospitalized.

After that, the 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Currently, local authorities are investigating the driver's motives.

Recall

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia declared the first secretary of the Russian embassy persona non grata. The diplomat must leave the country due to subversive activities and interference in internal affairs.

In Warsaw, a solidarity action was held in front of the Russian embassy on the occasion of Ukraine's National Flag Day23.08.25, 21:04 • 6991 view

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Australia
Estonia