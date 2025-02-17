Car of sanctioned ex-journalist Svitlana Kryukova set on fire in Kyiv: police investigate circumstances

ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 27757 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 48420 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 93248 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 54414 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 112063 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 99566 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112321 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116629 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149990 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115133 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Car of sanctioned ex-journalist Svitlana Kryukova set on fire in Kyiv: police investigate circumstances

Car of sanctioned ex-journalist Svitlana Kryukova set on fire in Kyiv: police investigate circumstances

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26646 views

On the night of February 14, unidentified persons set fire to the car of Svetlana Kryukova, a former journalist of the banned publication Strana, in Kyiv. Criminal proceedings were initiated over the arson.

On the night of February 14, the car of Svetlana Kryukova, a former ex-journalist of the banned in Ukraine publication Strana, was set on fire in Kyiv.

She wrote about this on her Facebook page, UNN reports .

Details

On the night of February 14, a secret and obsessed admirer, who thought that there were not enough sanctions in my life, congratulated me on Valentine's Day by burning my car

- the journalist wrote in her post.

Kryukova, who was sanctioned by the National Security and Defense Council in January 2025, said that “the customers are clear” and are currently being sought by the police.

The customers are clear, the police are looking for the perpetrators, and judging by the first impression, this organization has professionals who love their job, so I believe they will cope with the search for the attacker without me.

- she writes.
Image

There will be no conclusions. I am not changing. I will not change. I will not betray. I will not be afraid. I will not run away. I will not shut up. I am well aware of the price of freedom of speech in our country, the value of an act, the price for the great luxury of lighting the lights not in the direction of the crowd, but on my own island of freedom

AddendumAddendum

According to UNN's own sources , criminal proceedings have been initiated over the incident, within which a number of examinations will be conducted to determine the cause of the fire.  

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

KyivCrimes and emergencies
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising