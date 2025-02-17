Car of sanctioned ex-journalist Svitlana Kryukova set on fire in Kyiv: police investigate circumstances

On the night of February 14, the car of Svetlana Kryukova, a former ex-journalist of the banned in Ukraine publication Strana, was set on fire in Kyiv.

She wrote about this on her Facebook page, UNN reports .

Details

On the night of February 14, a secret and obsessed admirer, who thought that there were not enough sanctions in my life, congratulated me on Valentine's Day by burning my car - the journalist wrote in her post.

Kryukova, who was sanctioned by the National Security and Defense Council in January 2025, said that “the customers are clear” and are currently being sought by the police.

The customers are clear, the police are looking for the perpetrators, and judging by the first impression, this organization has professionals who love their job, so I believe they will cope with the search for the attacker without me. - she writes.

There will be no conclusions. I am not changing. I will not change. I will not betray. I will not be afraid. I will not run away. I will not shut up. I am well aware of the price of freedom of speech in our country, the value of an act, the price for the great luxury of lighting the lights not in the direction of the crowd, but on my own island of freedom

According to UNN's own sources , criminal proceedings have been initiated over the incident, within which a number of examinations will be conducted to determine the cause of the fire.