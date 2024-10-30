Canon announces a $450 budget 3D lens for shooting VR content

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 20423 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 114132 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 172933 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 108741 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 344955 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174283 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145406 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196262 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125022 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108212 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Canon announces a $450 budget 3D lens for shooting VR content

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13925 views

Canon has introduced a new RF-S7.8mm F4 STM Dual lens for 3D shooting with a 63-degree viewing angle. The device will go on sale in November 2024 at a price of $450, which is significantly cheaper than existing analogs.

Canon announces a $450 budget 3D lens for shooting VR content

Canon has officially announced the new RF-S7.8mm F4 STM Dual lens, first shown in June at Apple's WWDC 2024. UNN writes about it with reference to The Verge.

Details

The lens has stereoscopic elements squeezed into a body that is no larger than a traditional 2D camera lens. It was first introduced during a keynote at Apple's WWDC 2024 conference last June and is designed to work with the Canon EOS R7 as a more affordable tool for creators who create 3D VR content for headsets like Meta Quest 3 or spatial videos for Apple Vision Pro.

The company has not set a specific date for when the new 3D lens will be available, but says it will be sometime in November 2024, with an "estimated retail price" of $449.99. This is significantly cheaper than Canon's existing dual fisheye lenses designed to capture 3D video, including the RF5.2mm F2.8L Dual, which costs $1999, and the RF-S3.9mm F3.5 STM Dual, which costs $1,099.

Combining Canon's new 3D lens with the 32.5-megapixel EOS R7 digital camera, which starts at $1,299, brings the total cost of the kit to more than $1,700. However, this is still cheaper than Canon's more expensive 3D solutions, which start at $2,498 (and can go up to $6,298) when combined with the necessary camera hardware.

Canon's new 3D lens has an aperture range of f/4.0 to f/16, supports autofocus, and features a button and control wheel for separate manual focusing on the left and right sides. What makes it much cheaper than existing Canon 3D lenses is its limited field of view. More expensive Canon lenses are capable of capturing video and images with a 180-degree field of view - close to what the human eye can see - while the new RF-S7.8mm F4 STM Dual lens only covers a third of that angle, 63 degrees.

Using Canon's standard RF mount, the new lens has stereoscopic elements aligned in a straight optical path, resulting in its front lenses being only 11.8mm apart compared to the 60mm gap between the dual fisheye lenses on Canon's existing 3D lenses. As a result, Canon claims that the strongest 3D effect will be achieved when shooting subjects that are between 6 and 20 inches away from the lens. If you use it to shoot more distant subjects, the 3D effect will be less pronounced.

Images and videos captured with this lens need to be processed before they can be viewed with a virtual or augmented reality headset, either with the EOS VR plug-in available for Adobe Premiere Pro or with Canon's own EOS VR Utility software available for Mac and PC. Both tools require a paid subscription, but can generate 180-degree 3D, VR, or spatial video content.

Recall

Apple has announced that it will introduce new products via a press release. New Mac mini, iMac, and MacBook Pro with M4 processors are expected to be introduced.

