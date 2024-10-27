Canadian Embassy in Russia faces closure due to critical staff cuts

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 20416 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 114113 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 172923 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 108735 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 344949 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174280 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145403 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196262 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125021 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108212 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+6°
1.3m/s
75%
Canadian Embassy in Russia faces closure due to critical staff cuts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25201 views

The Canadian Embassy in Russia has only 12 diplomats left, which is critically low. Further staff cuts could lead to the complete closure of the diplomatic mission.

Canadian Embassy in Russia faces closure due to critical staff cuts

The Canadian Embassy in Moscow is facing a critical staff reduction. If Canada expels Russian ambassadors from the country, it will lead to a mirror reduction in the number of diplomats at the Canadian Embassy, which could lead to the closure of the diplomatic mission. Writes UNN with reference to the SPS.

According to documents released as part of Canada's investigation into foreign interference in Russia, as of July, the Canadian embassy in Russia had only 17 diplomats, a level that one expert described as "survival level" and one of the lowest in a decade. Since then, the number of diplomats has fallen further.

"Canada currently has twelve diplomats in Russia, with some positions vacant and awaiting filling," said Charlotte MacLeod, spokesperson for the Canadian Department of Foreign Affairs.

Russia has 68 accredited diplomats in Canada. After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, there were calls for Canada to follow the example of other countries and expel Russian diplomats. In February 2023, the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee recommended that the Canadian government expel those Russian diplomats who engage in activities that are inconsistent with their official status.

In the foreign interference investigation, witnesses stated that Russian diplomats in Canada were involved in disinformation campaigns aimed at destabilizing Canadian society.

The Canadian government says it has imposed economic sanctions on more than 3,000 individuals and companies in Russia, Belarus, Ukraine and Moldova since 2014, following Russia's occupation of Crimea. 

However, since 2018, when Canada expelled four Russian diplomats after a nerve agent incident in the UK. Russia then retaliated with similar measures, expelling four Canadian diplomats. Since then, Canada has not expelled any more Russian diplomats. 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked during last week's inquiry why Canada has not expelled Russian diplomats over Russia's actions in Ukraine. Trudeau said it was important for Canada to maintain a diplomatic presence in Russia.

"I do know that Canada's diplomatic presence in Russia is reaching a point where, if it were to be significantly reduced much more, it would be difficult to maintain at all, and I think there is value in continuing to have Canadians in Russia because it continues to be such a bad actor on the world stage," Trudeau said. 

In general, Canada is often reluctant to declare foreign diplomats persona non grata, as such actions usually result in retaliatory measures that force Canadian diplomats to leave the country.

The Russian delegation to Canada can probably afford to lose a few diplomats without significant consequences. However, as Trudeau suggested, such a scenario might be less favorable for the Canadian delegation in Russia.

"The small number of Canadian diplomats currently in Russia has reached a point where, if we go any lower or much lower, we may not be able to have a diplomatic presence in Russia at all," he said.

Canada has allocated a new military aid package to Ukraine, which is part of a $500 million Canadian funding package18.10.24, 10:26 • 13036 views

Recall 

The Ministerial Conference on the Formula for Peace will take place on October 30-31 in Montreal, Canada. It will discuss a roadmap for the return of prisoners of war, illegally detained civilians and Ukrainian children deported by Russia. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

