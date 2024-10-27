Canadian Embassy in Russia faces closure due to critical staff cuts
Kyiv • UNN
The Canadian Embassy in Russia has only 12 diplomats left, which is critically low. Further staff cuts could lead to the complete closure of the diplomatic mission.
The Canadian Embassy in Moscow is facing a critical staff reduction. If Canada expels Russian ambassadors from the country, it will lead to a mirror reduction in the number of diplomats at the Canadian Embassy, which could lead to the closure of the diplomatic mission. Writes UNN with reference to the SPS.
According to documents released as part of Canada's investigation into foreign interference in Russia, as of July, the Canadian embassy in Russia had only 17 diplomats, a level that one expert described as "survival level" and one of the lowest in a decade. Since then, the number of diplomats has fallen further.
"Canada currently has twelve diplomats in Russia, with some positions vacant and awaiting filling," said Charlotte MacLeod, spokesperson for the Canadian Department of Foreign Affairs.
Russia has 68 accredited diplomats in Canada. After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, there were calls for Canada to follow the example of other countries and expel Russian diplomats. In February 2023, the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee recommended that the Canadian government expel those Russian diplomats who engage in activities that are inconsistent with their official status.
In the foreign interference investigation, witnesses stated that Russian diplomats in Canada were involved in disinformation campaigns aimed at destabilizing Canadian society.
The Canadian government says it has imposed economic sanctions on more than 3,000 individuals and companies in Russia, Belarus, Ukraine and Moldova since 2014, following Russia's occupation of Crimea.
However, since 2018, when Canada expelled four Russian diplomats after a nerve agent incident in the UK. Russia then retaliated with similar measures, expelling four Canadian diplomats. Since then, Canada has not expelled any more Russian diplomats.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked during last week's inquiry why Canada has not expelled Russian diplomats over Russia's actions in Ukraine. Trudeau said it was important for Canada to maintain a diplomatic presence in Russia.
"I do know that Canada's diplomatic presence in Russia is reaching a point where, if it were to be significantly reduced much more, it would be difficult to maintain at all, and I think there is value in continuing to have Canadians in Russia because it continues to be such a bad actor on the world stage," Trudeau said.
In general, Canada is often reluctant to declare foreign diplomats persona non grata, as such actions usually result in retaliatory measures that force Canadian diplomats to leave the country.
The Russian delegation to Canada can probably afford to lose a few diplomats without significant consequences. However, as Trudeau suggested, such a scenario might be less favorable for the Canadian delegation in Russia.
"The small number of Canadian diplomats currently in Russia has reached a point where, if we go any lower or much lower, we may not be able to have a diplomatic presence in Russia at all," he said.
Recall
The Ministerial Conference on the Formula for Peace will take place on October 30-31 in Montreal, Canada. It will discuss a roadmap for the return of prisoners of war, illegally detained civilians and Ukrainian children deported by Russia.