Canada has allocated a new military aid package to Ukraine, which is part of a $500 million Canadian funding package
Kyiv • UNN
Canada will provide military assistance to Ukraine worth CAD 65 million. The package will include small arms, ammunition and protective equipment as part of a CAD 500 million commitment.
The aid package of 65 million Canadian dollars ($47 million) will include small arms, ammunition and protective equipment, Defense Minister Bill Blair said Friday.
Writes UNN with reference to Reuters.
Canada will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package of 65 million Canadian dollars ($47 million), part of the 500 million Canadian dollar military funding that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged in July.
The military assistance announced today provides Ukraine with the critical resources it needs to defend itself against Russian aggression. Canada will continue to do whatever is necessary to help them achieve victory
Denmark supports Ukraine's NATO membership and peace plan - Mette Frederiksen17.10.24, 14:41 • 9109 views
Canada, one of Kyiv's most active international supporters. It is stated that the money should be used to train Ukrainian troops.
Recall
Shmyhal met with Canadian parliamentary delegation: discussed reforms and the situation in the financial sector.
Germany handed over a new batch of military aid to Ukraine: what's in the package
Norway announces a new energy aid package worth EUR 250 million to Ukraine17.10.24, 17:10 • 12445 views