Denmark supports Ukraine's NATO membership and peace plan - Mette Frederiksen
Kyiv • UNN
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen endorsed Zelensky's victory plan, calling it “many, many good ideas.” She emphasized the importance of Ukraine's involvement in NATO as “the most important life insurance.
Writes UNN with reference to the service of Danish Radio.
The victory plan presented yesterday by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in parliament has “many, many good ideas,” said Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.
The representative of the Scandinavian country noted that “the war-torn country needs to be involved in cooperation with NATO, which is what the Ukrainian president is insisting on.
“This is the most important life insurance you can give a country,” she said.
The President of Ukraine met with the President of the European Council. The parties discussed the Victory Plan, defense support, movement toward the EU, sanctions against Russia, and Ukraine's economic stability.
