Canada will never be part of America - the country's future prime minister
Kyiv • UNN
Mark Carney accused the American administration of attempting to seize the country's resources. The newly elected leader of the Liberal Party promised to maintain tariffs on American goods.
Canada will never become part of the United States of America. This was assured by the future Prime Minister of this country, Mark Carney, reports UNN citing AP.
Details
According to the politician, the goal of the US administration is to seize Canada's resources - "our water, our land, our country."
America is not Canada. And Canada will never, ever be part of America in any case, in any way, in any form,
Speaking about the trade war that has started between the US and Canada, he noted that "there is someone trying to weaken our economy."
"These are dark days caused by a country we can no longer trust. We are experiencing shock, but let us never forget the lessons. We must take care of ourselves and we must take care of each other. We must unite in the coming difficult days," said the future head of the Canadian government.
Recall
Former Governor of the Bank of Canada and head of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, has been elected the new leader of the ruling Liberal Party and will become the next Prime Minister of the country. According to the final vote count of over 150 thousand party members, 59-year-old Carney received 85.9%.
He has already stated that the new Canadian government will maintain tariffs on goods from the US, "until Americans show us respect."
