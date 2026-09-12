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Canada will allocate approximately $546 million to Ukraine for gas purchases and the creation of reserves ahead of winter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

Canada will allocate approximately $546 million to Ukraine for gas purchases and reserves ahead of winter. Another $144 million will be allocated to energy projects.

Canada will allocate approximately $546 million to Ukraine for gas purchases and the creation of reserves ahead of winter

Canada will provide Ukraine with 757 million Canadian dollars, or approximately $546 million, for emergency purchases of natural gas and the creation of strategic fuel reserves ahead of winter. This was reported by Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy following the work of the Ukrainian delegation in Canada, led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

The funds will be provided through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Ukraine and Canada are also working on long-term agreements concerning the supply of liquefied natural gas.

Naftogaz of Ukraine and Kino Aski LNG signed a memorandum on possible LNG supplies after 2032. They are planned to be synchronized with Naftogaz’s capacity at the LNG terminal in Klaipėda in 2033–2044. The potential capacity of the Kino Aski LNG project is up to 15 million tonnes of LNG per year.

Another $144 million for energy projects

Export Development Canada is allocating 200 million Canadian dollars, or approximately $144 million, under a concessional financing mechanism for priority projects in Ukraine. In particular, this concerns the purchase of Canadian equipment, technologies, and services for Ukrainian hydroelectric power plants.

We are doing everything to protect the skies — Zelenskyy met with Ukrainian pilots undergoing training in Canada12.09.26, 05:30 • 7940 views

Canada will also make a new contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund – 10 million Canadian dollars, or approximately $7.2 million. The total amount of Canada’s contributions to the fund will thus amount to approximately $72 million.

In addition, Naftogaz reached an agreement on cooperation with Jacob Capital Management regarding investments in power generation and electricity storage systems. Energoatom and Canada’s Cameco will continue cooperation on long-term uranium supplies and conversion services through 2035.

The calculations were made using the current exchange rate of approximately 0.72 US dollars per 1 Canadian dollar.

Seven support packages and credit guarantees worth over $400 million — Canada announces a new tranche of aid for Ukraine11.09.26, 13:53 • 15322 views

Stepan Haftko

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