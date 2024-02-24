$41.340.03
Canada imposes new sanctions against russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110893 views

On the second anniversary of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Canada imposed new sanctions against 10 individuals and 153 legal entities that assisted russia in its military operations.

Canada imposes new sanctions against russia

Canada has imposed new sanctions against russia on the occasion of the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Canadian government, UNN reports.

Details

Amid the second anniversary of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Canadian government has imposed new sanctions against russia.

The list of restrictions includes 10 individuals and 153 legal entities that are actively assisting russia in its war against Ukraine.

The sanctions targeted vladimir levitin, an aide to the russian dictator, as well as several senior officials from companies registered in russia and Cyprus. The measures also covered most of the enterprises belonging to the structure of the russian military-industrial complex, which provide development, production and repair of military equipment for the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation.

Add

Canada also announced a ban on exports to russia of certain goods that could be used for weapons production. This restriction applies to explosives, including detonators used in the mining and construction industries.

Canada imposes 2,800 sanctions on russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine - Foreign Minister02.02.24, 15:01 • 20801 view

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Canada
Ukraine
