Canada has no plans to send military instructors to Ukraine - Bill Blair

Canada believes that it is not yet time to send military instructors to Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

On Monday, Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair said that Canada has no plans to return its military instructors to Ukraine at this time due to hesitation among NATO allies.

There was a discussion of a NATO mission to strengthen training. At the moment, circumstances do not favor, in my opinion, the deployment of Canadian instructors in Ukraine - said Bill Blair.

Since 2015, Canada has helped train more than 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers. However, in February 2022, on the eve of russia's invasion, the training contingent moved to the UK and Poland to continue training Ukrainian soldiers.

