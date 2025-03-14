Canada challenges US tariffs at the World Trade Organization
Kyiv • UNN
Canada has filed a complaint with the WTO over US steel and aluminum tariffs, deeming them inconsistent with US international trade obligations. Trump refused to escalate.
The country considers the measures taken by the White House "incompatible with the obligations of the United States" in international trade.
UNN reports with reference to the World Trade Organization and Barrons.
Canada has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over the introduction by US President Donald Trump of 25% tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum. The WTO press service reported this on Thursday.
Canada has requested consultations with the WTO regarding disputes with the United States regarding the introduction by the United States of tariffs on imports of certain types of steel and aluminum products from Canada. Canada argues that the measures, which terminate the exemption of Canada from additional duties on certain types of steel and aluminum products and increase duties on aluminum products, and which entered into force on March 12, are incompatible with the obligations of the United States
Reminder
A few days ago, US President Donald Trump refused to escalate the trade war with Canada. In response, the province of Ontario suspended electricity surcharges for US customers.
44 WTO member countries and Ukraine signed an annual statement condemning the impact of the Russian invasion. The United States refused to support the document for the first time, which indicates a change in their position.
