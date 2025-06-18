Can a laminated birth certificate be an obstacle for children leaving Ukraine - Demchenko answered

The State Border Guard Service has denied information that border guards refuse to allow children to cross the border when a laminated birth certificate is used. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a press conference, reports UNN correspondent.

Recently, information has been spreading quite often that border guards refuse to allow children to cross the border when a laminated birth certificate is used. Once again, this is not true. The document itself, the birth certificate, which is laminated, is not a reason to refuse to cross the border - said Demchenko.

Details

He noted that border guards may refuse to cross the border if there are reasons to believe that the document may be forged. SBGS officers will take the necessary actions to establish this.

I would like to emphasize that during the period of martial law, even simplified border crossing procedures for children, in particular, citizens of Ukraine under the age of 16, can cross the border with either a passport or a birth certificate. A birth certificate may also be required to confirm family ties when a child is traveling with parents, relatives, grandmother or grandfather - explained Demchenko.

Reserved men can go abroad on vacation: for whom there are exceptions

He also reminded that the simplification of the procedure is that during martial law, when a child travels with one of the parents, a notarized consent to cross the border is not required from the other parent, as it was before February 24, 2022.

Also, a notarized consent is not required if the child is traveling with a grandmother, grandfather, or other relatives. If a child is traveling with third parties, who are not actually relatives, the simplified procedure is that one of the parents can provide their written consent, which must be certified by the guardianship authorities. If one of the parents plans to use a notarized consent, then in this case there must be consent from both parents - said Demchenko.

The number of Ukrainian migrants abroad has increased - NBU