Calm, no wind or precipitation - Didenko's weather forecast for November 6

On Thursday, periodic fogs are expected in Ukraine, no rain is forecast, and the maximum air temperature during the day will be around +10 degrees. UNN writes this with reference to Natalka Didenko.

On Thursday, November 6, there will be no precipitation in Ukraine, but with the possibility of fog and comfortable air temperature.

On the night of November 6, +3+8 degrees are expected in Ukraine, and tomorrow during the day +10+14. In the south, it will be even warmer - up to +16 degrees.

In Kyiv on Thursday, there is a possibility of fog, no rain is expected, the maximum air temperature during the day will be around +10 degrees.

After November 11, it will get colder, but in November, a cold snap or even snow is a temporary phenomenon, as the autumn month is still continuing.

This week in Ukraine will begin with rains that will cover most regions, but by the weekend, clearing and a slight warming are expected. The air temperature will range from +3°C to +18°C depending on the day and region.