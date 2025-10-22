Calling medics, fires in different districts: what is known about the consequences of the night attack on Kyiv

On the night of October 22, Kyiv was attacked by ballistic missiles. After the explosions, fires and missile debris were recorded in various districts of the city. The city authorities reported calling medics. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko.

Details

According to preliminary information, the consequences of the shelling in Kyiv were recorded in at least three districts: Holosiivskyi, Pecherskyi, and Dniprovskyi.

In particular, according to the mayor of the capital, people called an ambulance in the Darnytskyi district.

Calling medics to Darnytskyi district of Kyiv. The crew has left - Vitali Klitschko wrote at 01:44.

"In the Darnytskyi district, at the address where medics were called, no damage or casualties were found," he added later.

The mayor of Kyiv also reported that a fire started in the Holosiivskyi district after the explosion.

Timur Tkachenko informed that in the Pecherskyi district, debris fell in the yard of a residential building. Cars are on fire.

Currently, reports are coming in about the consequences of the attack in the Pecherskyi district. Previously, there is damage in the yard of a residential building, cars are on fire - Tkachenko's post says.

It is noted that in the Dniprovskyi district, debris fell in the yard of a residential building, and in another place, the blast wave shattered windows.

"In the Dniprovskyi district, debris fell in the yard of one of the residential buildings. There are no fires or casualties. Also in the Dniprovskyi district, at another address, the blast wave shattered windows in a residential building. There are also no fires or casualties there," Vitali Klitschko said.

