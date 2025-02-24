Kallas hopes for the adoption of the 16th EU sanctions package against the Russian Federation

The EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas expressed hope that the EU will today adopt the 16th sanctions package against Russia and provide support for a new defense initiative for Ukraine, the discussion of which is planned for today, writes UNN.

We need to support Ukraine more than ever right now, we are discussing and, I hope, will be able to adopt the 16th sanctions package, which contains various aspects from gaming consoles to a shadow fleet. We have also put forward a new defense initiative to support Ukraine with ammunition capabilities in the short term, but what they need. So I also expect this political discussion to continue. - said Kallas.

The EU's top diplomat expressed hope that the new defense initiative for Ukraine "will also receive support".

"Today we are not discussing our own defense. We will discuss this at the extraordinary European summit convened on March 6, and that is where we will discuss this," Kallas said.

When asked how the EU's plan for Ukraine is planned "as Plan A, not Plan B", the EU's top diplomat said: "We support Ukraine, and if Ukraine stands firm, any plan without Ukraine or Europe will simply not work. That's why we need to be taken into."