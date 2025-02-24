ukenru
Exclusive
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Actual
Kallas hopes for the adoption of the 16th EU sanctions package against the Russian Federation

Kallas hopes for the adoption of the 16th EU sanctions package against the Russian Federation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25048 views

Kaja Kallas expects the adoption of the 16th sanctions package against the Russian Federation, which will include restrictions from gaming consoles to the shadow fleet. A new defense initiative is also planned to supply ammunition to Ukraine.

The EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas expressed hope that the EU will today adopt the 16th sanctions package against Russia and provide support for a new defense initiative for Ukraine, the discussion of which is planned for today, writes UNN.

We need to support Ukraine more than ever right now, we are discussing and, I hope, will be able to adopt the 16th sanctions package, which contains various aspects from gaming consoles to a shadow fleet. We have also put forward a new defense initiative to support Ukraine with ammunition capabilities in the short term, but what they need. So I also expect this political discussion to continue.

- said Kallas.

The EU's top diplomat expressed hope that the new defense initiative for Ukraine "will also receive support".

"Today we are not discussing our own defense. We will discuss this at the extraordinary European summit convened on March 6, and that is where we will discuss this," Kallas said.

EU's top diplomat heads to the US for a meeting with the Secretary of State: what will they discuss24.02.25, 09:29 • 21335 views

When asked how the EU's plan for Ukraine is planned "as Plan A, not Plan B", the EU's top diplomat said: "We support Ukraine, and if Ukraine stands firm, any plan without Ukraine or Europe will simply not work. That's why we need to be taken into."

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
kaia-kallasKaya Kallas
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

Kallas hopes for the adoption of the 16th EU sanctions package against the Russian Federation | УНН