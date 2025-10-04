$41.280.00
Cadillac breaks records: 40% of US sales in a quarter are electric vehicles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1230 views

In the third quarter, Cadillac achieved a historic record, selling almost 40% of new electric vehicles in the US, which is 154% more than last year. This was made possible by a federal incentive of $7,500, which has already expired.

Cadillac breaks records: 40% of US sales in a quarter are electric vehicles

The automaker Cadillac achieved a historic record in the third quarter of this year: electric vehicles accounted for almost 40% of new model sales in the US, and total sales increased by 154% compared to last year thanks to a federal incentive. This is reported by UNN with reference to InsideEVs.

Details

"Thanks to the tax credit and buyers' fear of missing out on the benefit, GM's luxury car division sold two out of every five new cars as electric vehicles, making this quarter the most successful in the brand's history in the EV market," the publication writes.

As stated, over the past three months, buyers in the US flocked to dealerships en masse to take advantage of a federal incentive of $7,500, which has already expired.

"General Motors management had its lineup ready, and the Optiq, Vistiq, and Escalade IQ EV accumulated thousands of additional EV sales. And as a result, Cadillac achieved its best third-quarter performance and best full-year performance since 2013," the publication says.

The Cadillac Lyriq remained stable compared to last year, with 7,309 units sold in the third quarter (virtually unchanged from 7,224 in 2024). The real breakthrough came from the brand's new electric models.

Thus, the compact Optiq achieved an impressive 4,886 sales in three months - almost half of all sales of this model since the beginning of the year. The three-row Vistiq, resembling a small Escalade, sold 3,924 vehicles, accounting for 70% of its annual volume. The Escalade IQ EV, which even in its basic configuration did not qualify for the EV tax credit, sold 2,264 units in the quarter.

Gasoline models remain popular: the traditional Escalade became the brand's bestseller. In total, Cadillac sold 18,383 electric vehicles in the third quarter. This is an impressive increase of 154% compared to the same period last year and an overall increase of 88% year-to-date. The brand has every chance of achieving significant sales growth, despite ongoing economic and industry turmoil, and for this, it has electric vehicles to thank, at least in part, the publication writes.

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldAuto
Electricity
General Motors
United States