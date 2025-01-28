Cabinet of Ministers dismisses deputy defense minister after Umerov's statement

Dmytro Klimenkov has been dismissed from the post of Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine, the government's representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dismissed Dmytro Olehovych Klymenkov from the post of Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine," Melnychuk wrote.

Previously

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has announced the dismissal of his deputy and the replacement of the head of the Defense Procurement Agency due to issues related to arms procurement . According to him, he submitted a motion to the Cabinet of Ministers to dismiss his deputy, Dmytro Klimenkov, and the ministry also decided not to extend the contract with Maryna Bezrukova.