BYD Announces Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Charging Platform Up to 470 km in Minutes
Chinese automaker BYD has unveiled the Super Charging Platform for electric vehicles with a peak power of 1000 kW. In 5 minutes, you can charge the battery for 470 kilometers.
The device is designed to provide energy supply over a distance of hundreds of kilometers in just a few minutes.
It is generally believed that the charging technology of an electric car is incomparable to refueling a gasoline car. Chinese car manufacturer BYD plans to solve this problem with a new fast charging system.
The new Super Charging Platform for electric vehicles is claimed to offer a peak power of up to 1000 kilowatts and can charge an electric vehicle battery in five minutes for a range of up to 470 kilometers.
This is 3 times faster than competitors such as Tesla, Carwow writes in a review.
According to company founder Wang Chuanfu, thanks to the new charging system, the so-called "range anxiety" should become a thing of the past.
Our goal is to make the charging time of electric vehicles as short as that of internal combustion engine cars. This is the first time we have managed to achieve megawatt charging
Thus, BYD has probably made great strides in the issue of ultra-fast charging.
Companies such as Tesla, Volkswagen and Nissan are also working on fast charging solutions, but are allegedly lagging behind.
Meanwhile, BYD is strengthening its position in the Chinese market
In January, Tesla's sales in China fell by more than 19% compared to the previous year. According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, BYD dominates the Chinese market in 2024 with 32% of total sales of new energy vehicles.
