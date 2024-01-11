By the end of 2024, Ukraine should switch to a single emergency number 112

A single emergency number 112 will be launched throughout Ukraine by the end of 2024. Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Leonid Tymchenko said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

By May 1, 2024, the whole of western Ukraine and the western microregion should be covered. Also, on May 1, according to our plan, we are to launch the 112 center in the city of Dnipro. Later, by September 1, we should cover the entire east of Ukraine. And on September 1, we will open the fourth 112 center in Odesa. Later, by the end of 2014, we will cover the entire territory of Ukraine. - Leonid Timchenko said.

Details

The creation of a single 112 number is a requirement of the European Union, because in the future, when EU citizens arrive in Ukraine, they should be able to call the usual number.

In addition, thanks to the 112 system, it will be possible to receive appeals from people who communicate in sign language.

112 operators also speak English and Polish, and in the future, we are recruiting specialists with knowledge of Romanian and Hungarian.

At the same time, the numbers 101, 102, 103, and 104, which are familiar to Ukrainians, will continue to work.

Recall

On July 7, the Interior Ministry successfully introduced the 112 service in Kyiv, which becomes a single number to report any emergency.

Emergency service "112" in Ukraine has received almost half a million calls, including more than five thousand in sign language - Ministry of Internal Affairs