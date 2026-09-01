Businesses will be allowed to receive up to €300,000 in state aid — bill approved in principle

The Verkhovna Rada adopted at first reading and as a basis a draft law providing for an increase in the maximum amount of "insignificant state aid" to businesses from 200,000 to 300,000 euros, as well as establishing clear rules for submitting notifications on state support and time limits for the authorized body to consider such cases. This was reported by UNN, citing a parliamentary session.

Details

According to Draft Law No. 15437 "On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine ‘On State Aid to Business Entities’ Regarding the Restoration of Certain Provisions, Specifics of Their Application During the Legal Regime of Martial Law, and the Improvement of Monitoring of State Aid to Business Entities," the concept of "insignificant state aid" is specified, in particular, as state aid to one business entity whose total amount, regardless of the forms and sources of its provision, does not exceed the equivalent of 300,000 euros, determined at the official exchange rate established by the National Bank of Ukraine on the date the aid is provided, calculated over any three-year period of its provision.

Currently, this amount is 200,000 euros.

The document proposes restoring the Antimonopoly Committee’s full control over state aid to businesses and reinstating mandatory monitoring and reporting, which were suspended after the start of the full-scale war.

Providers of state aid will be required to submit notifications on new state aid together with proposals for preparing regulatory, administrative, or other documents providing for business support at the expense of state or local resources. The same procedure will apply if the conditions of existing state aid are changed.

At the same time, a provider will be able to contact the Authorized Body in advance for consultation on the conditions of future support and the accuracy of completing the notification. Such consultation must be provided no later than 10 business days after the request is submitted.

The draft law also establishes specific time limits for considering state aid cases. The Authorized Body must make a decision within six months from the date the consideration of the case begins. With the provider’s consent, this period may be extended by a maximum of another six months. If the provider does not agree to the extension, the decision must be adopted within the initial six-month period based on the information available to the body. If no decision is adopted within this period and the provider requests that it be adopted, the Authorized Body will have an additional two months from the date it receives such a request.

It should be noted that this is the first draft law adopted during the record-breaking 16th session of the 9th convocation. Before that, the Rada adopted a resolution on the agenda of the 16th session of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation.

Reminder

The Verkhovna Rada, on its second attempt, adopted at second reading and as a whole a draft law providing for the introduction of comprehensive support for children with disabilities starting in 2027.