Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 17430 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 28102 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
January 25, 04:17 PM • 25114 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
January 25, 03:48 PM • 23656 views
Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th
January 25, 12:24 PM • 19942 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
January 25, 11:02 AM • 17641 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
January 25, 10:05 AM • 16572 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
January 25, 08:49 AM • 16548 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 27512 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
Business jet with 8 people on board crashed during takeoff in the USA amid bad weather

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1382 views

A Bombardier Challenger 600 aircraft crashed during takeoff from Bangor International Airport in Maine, USA. Eight people were on board, the extent of injuries is unknown.

Business jet with 8 people on board crashed during takeoff in the USA amid bad weather
WABI

A Bombardier Challenger 600 business jet crashed during takeoff from Bangor International Airport in Maine, USA. This was reported by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), according to UNN.

Details

"A Bombardier Challenger 600 aircraft crashed during takeoff from Bangor International Airport in Maine around 7:45 PM local time on Sunday, January 25. There were eight people on board," the agency said in a social media post, noting that the information is preliminary and subject to change.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), as stated, will conduct an investigation.

The extent of injuries to those on board is unknown, a source familiar with the incident told CNN. According to federal data, the aircraft is registered to a limited liability corporation in Houston.

The airport remained closed overnight on Sunday.

The crash, CNN reports, occurred amid a powerful snowstorm sweeping across the northeastern United States. In Maine, temperatures were well below freezing, and light snow caused very low visibility.

Minutes before the crash, air traffic controllers and pilots at Bangor Airport could reportedly be heard discussing low visibility and de-icing, although it is not immediately clear from the audio obtained from LiveATC.net who was speaking to whom.

The controller, as stated, cleared the pilot to take off from Bangor's Runway 33. Approximately two minutes later, the controller loudly announced over the radio: "Traffic on the field stopped! Traffic on the field stopped!" A few minutes later, another controller is heard saying: "Aircraft overturned. We have an overturned passenger aircraft." The controller later stated that they were aware of "three crew members and possibly five passengers" on board.

Recall

In Indonesia, an air surveillance aircraft recently disappeared. A few days later, Indonesian rescuers found the bodies of all ten passengers of the ATR 42-500 aircraft that crashed in South Sulawesi province.

Alla Kiosak

