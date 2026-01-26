Business jet with 8 people on board crashed during takeoff in the USA amid bad weather

WABI

A Bombardier Challenger 600 business jet crashed during takeoff from Bangor International Airport in Maine, USA. This was reported by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), according to UNN.

Details

"A Bombardier Challenger 600 aircraft crashed during takeoff from Bangor International Airport in Maine around 7:45 PM local time on Sunday, January 25. There were eight people on board," the agency said in a social media post, noting that the information is preliminary and subject to change.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), as stated, will conduct an investigation.

The extent of injuries to those on board is unknown, a source familiar with the incident told CNN. According to federal data, the aircraft is registered to a limited liability corporation in Houston.

The airport remained closed overnight on Sunday.

The crash, CNN reports, occurred amid a powerful snowstorm sweeping across the northeastern United States. In Maine, temperatures were well below freezing, and light snow caused very low visibility.

Minutes before the crash, air traffic controllers and pilots at Bangor Airport could reportedly be heard discussing low visibility and de-icing, although it is not immediately clear from the audio obtained from LiveATC.net who was speaking to whom.

The controller, as stated, cleared the pilot to take off from Bangor's Runway 33. Approximately two minutes later, the controller loudly announced over the radio: "Traffic on the field stopped! Traffic on the field stopped!" A few minutes later, another controller is heard saying: "Aircraft overturned. We have an overturned passenger aircraft." The controller later stated that they were aware of "three crew members and possibly five passengers" on board.

