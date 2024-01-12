Bus collides with minibus in Lviv region, two children injured
Kyiv • UNN
Two children hospitalized after minibus and bus collide in Lviv region
In Lviv region, a minibus collided with a bus, injuring two children, the regional police reported, UNN reports.
Details
The accident occurred on January 11, around 06:30, on the Kyiv-Chop highway in the village of Dobryany, Stryi district.
As law enforcement officers have preliminarily established, a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter minibus and a Mercedes 303 bus collided. The minibus and the bus were driven by 62-year-old men.
"As a result of the accident, two passengers of the minibus from Ivano-Frankivsk region - a seven-year-old boy and a ten-year-old girl - were injured and hospitalized," police said.
Criminal proceedings were opened under Part 1 of Article 286 (Violation of traffic safety rules) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
Traffic is hampered on the Odesa-Reni highway due to an accident: warning for drivers12.01.24, 11:29 • 25237 views