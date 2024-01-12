Traffic is hampered on the Odesa-Reni highway due to an accident: warning for drivers

Vehicular traffic is hampered on the transit section of the Odesa-Reni highway. The State Border Guard Service warns about this, UNN reports .

Vehicular traffic is being reversed due to an accident that occurred near the Mayaky checkpoint in the direction of the Palanka-Mayaky-Udobne checkpoint, - the statement said.

Details

Drivers are asked to take this information into account when planning their trips.

Recall

