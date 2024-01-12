Traffic is hampered on the Odesa-Reni highway due to an accident: warning for drivers
Kyiv • UNN
The accident near the Mayaki checkpoint has hampered traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway; drivers are advised to plan their route according to the situation.
Vehicular traffic is hampered on the transit section of the Odesa-Reni highway. The State Border Guard Service warns about this, UNN reports .
Vehicular traffic is being reversed due to an accident that occurred near the Mayaky checkpoint in the direction of the Palanka-Mayaky-Udobne checkpoint,
Drivers are asked to take this information into account when planning their trips.
Recall
A six car collision on January 4 near Brovary on the Kyiv-Chernihiv highway caused traffic to be hampered.