Bus and trolleybus routes in Kyiv have been updated following a strike on the Northern Bridge

Public transport services in Kyiv were changed following the Russian strike and the hit on the Northern Bridge on October 3. This also affected trolleybuses. UNN reports this, citing the Kyiv City State Administration.

How trolleybuses are operating

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, trolleybus services are organized as follows:

On the left bank, routes 29, 30, 31 and 47 run from Myloslavska Street to Darnytska Square;

On the right bank, routes 29, 30, 31 and 47 run from the "Kurenivka" railway platform, "Lukianivska" metro station, Kadetskyi Hai Street and "Minska" metro station to "Pochaina" metro station.

How buses are operating

Bus routes 21, 73, 101 and 114 have resumed service according to their regular routes. The transport service is operating with deviations from the timetable, the Kyiv City State Administration said.

Context

On the morning of October 3, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that the Northern Bridge had been hit.

Later, the mayor reported that the road surface and the trolleybus overhead contact network on the Northern Bridge had been damaged. He also said that traffic across the bridge from the left bank to the right bank had been blocked.