Bulgaria will become the main route for russian gas to the EU and Ukraine in 2025

In 2025, Bulgaria will become the main route for russian gas imports to the European Union and Ukraine. This is reported by Euractiv, UNN reports.

According to the information, the Balkan Stream gas pipeline through Bulgaria will become the main route for russian gas supplies, as transit through Ukraine is planned to be terminated at the end of this year.

According to the European Commission, since the beginning of russia's invasion of Ukraine, russian gas imports to the EU have fallen from over 50% to 15% last year.

Overall, only 9% of russian gas is delivered to the EU via pipelines, while the rest is in the form of liquefied natural gas.

Thus, after the Ukrainian gas corridor is shut down, more than 90% of gas supplies to Europe and Ukraine will have to go through Bulgaria.