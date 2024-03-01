$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 29967 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 110084 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 70270 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 274614 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 233774 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 191313 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 230833 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251528 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157531 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372123 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
3m/s
38%
Bulgaria will become the main route for russian gas to the EU and Ukraine in 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40110 views

In 2025, the Balkan Stream gas pipeline through Bulgaria will become the main route for russian gas supplies to the European Union and Ukraine after transit through Ukraine is terminated.

Bulgaria will become the main route for russian gas to the EU and Ukraine in 2025

In 2025, Bulgaria will become the main route for russian gas imports to the European Union and Ukraine. This is reported by Euractiv, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, the Balkan Stream gas pipeline through Bulgaria will become the main route for russian gas supplies, as transit through Ukraine is planned to be terminated at the end of this year.

Add

According to the European Commission, since the beginning of russia's invasion of Ukraine, russian gas imports to the EU have fallen from over 50% to 15% last year.

Overall, only 9% of russian gas is delivered to the EU via pipelines, while the rest is in the form of liquefied natural gas.

Thus, after the Ukrainian gas corridor is shut down, more than 90% of gas supplies to Europe and Ukraine will have to go through Bulgaria.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
European Union
Bulgaria
Europe
Ukraine
