Bulgaria to appeal to the EU to ban imports of eggs from Ukraine

At a meeting of the EU Council on Agriculture and Fisheries to be held on September 23 in Brussels, Bulgaria plans to call for the abolition of egg imports from Ukraine. This was stated by Minister of Agriculture and Food Georgi Takhov, writes “24 hours”, reports UNN.

Details

Minister Takhov drew attention to the market problems of Bulgarian producers due to increased imports and the possibility of applying safeguard measures under the safeguard mechanism to restrict free trade with Ukraine.

When the import of a certain type of product or commodity - vegetables, meat, eggs - reaches certain limits that the EC has set in advance, then we can activate the mechanism of banning their import. We are currently doing this in terms of eggs - The minister said.

According to him, producers are complaining about the increase in food imports, which disrupts the competitive environment in the country. Takhov explained that this is indeed a problem, as we are talking about imports from third countries outside the EU.

Recall

In July, it became known that imports of eggs and sugar from Ukraine to the EU would be subject to duties again, due to the excess of tariff quotas under the free trade agreement.