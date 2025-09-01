Bulgaria provided a third of the weapons Ukraine received from the EU

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Bulgaria has transferred to Kyiv a third of the total volume of weapons supplied by the European Union. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during her visit to Bulgaria, which was quoted by the Bulgarian publication BGNES.

Details

The President of the European Commission noted that Bulgaria has a strong defense industry and is the only country in the EU where the largest private employer is a defense industry company.

The country produces a large number of ammunition and explosives, as well as many types of weapons. According to von der Leyen, since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a third of the weapons received by the Ukrainian army come from Bulgaria.

"Bulgaria actively contributes to the defense and security of both Ukraine and Europe. Your industry is a source of national and European pride, for which I thank you," she added.

Recall

Bulgaria can play a key role in strengthening Europe's defense thanks to its defense industry. This was stated by the President of the European Council António Costa after a meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov.

European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine