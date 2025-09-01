Bulgaria provided a third of the weapons Ukraine received from the EU

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
09:30 PM • 4128 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
08:53 PM • 910 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 30034 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 74419 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 88561 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 104176 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 117543 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 255509 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 113919 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 85987 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
0m/s
56%
744mm
Popular news
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 23453 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 22442 views
Crimean reservoirs hold 86 million cubic meters of water: detailsAugust 31, 01:27 PM • 10197 views
Ukraine to be gripped by temperature contrast: what will the weather be like on September 1August 31, 02:45 PM • 9116 views
Blood Moon: when and how to observe the unique eclipse04:12 PM • 7706 views
Hungary blocks Ukraine's accession to the EU: Szijjártó names reasons04:36 PM • 12452 views
Ukraine bans annual Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman: reason revealed05:04 PM • 10938 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winter06:14 PM • 9442 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPD07:40 PM • 4524 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 104602 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 234783 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 235759 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 327648 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 275559 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Parubiy
Friedrich Merz
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
State Border of Ukraine
Germany
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 110676 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 243246 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 266342 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 263383 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 243139 views
Actual
Fake news
Financial Times
MIM-104 Patriot
S-400 missile system
Bild

Bulgaria provided a third of the weapons Ukraine received from the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

Bulgaria has transferred a third of the EU's weaponry to Kyiv since February 2022. The country is the only one in the EU where the largest private employer is a defense company.

Bulgaria provided a third of the weapons Ukraine received from the EU

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Bulgaria has transferred to Kyiv a third of the total volume of weapons supplied by the European Union. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during her visit to Bulgaria, which was quoted by the Bulgarian publication BGNES.

Details

The President of the European Commission noted that Bulgaria has a strong defense industry and is the only country in the EU where the largest private employer is a defense industry company.

The country produces a large number of ammunition and explosives, as well as many types of weapons. According to von der Leyen, since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a third of the weapons received by the Ukrainian army come from Bulgaria.

"Bulgaria actively contributes to the defense and security of both Ukraine and Europe. Your industry is a source of national and European pride, for which I thank you," she added.

Recall

Bulgaria can play a key role in strengthening Europe's defense thanks to its defense industry. This was stated by the President of the European Council António Costa after a meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov.

European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine31.08.25, 22:53 • 924 views

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
António Costa
European Commission
European Council
European Union
Bulgaria
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine