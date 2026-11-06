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Bulgaria destroyed a drone found on the coast — it was classified as a Russian "Gerbera-2"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

The Bulgarian Navy found a drone near a beach north of Cape Shabla. It was classified as a Russian “Gerbera-2.”

Bulgaria destroyed a drone found on the coast — it was classified as a Russian "Gerbera-2"
Photo: mod.bg

Bulgarian Navy servicemen destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle found today near Shabla, a coastal resort town in northeastern Bulgaria. There were no markings on its hull; it was classified as a Russian "Gerbera-2." The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense reported this on November 6, UNN writes.

Details

"Navy servicemen carried out a mission to reconnoiter and destroy the unmanned aerial vehicle found today near Shabla," the statement said.

It said that at "10:00, the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ operational duty officer received a signal about the presence of a drone in the beach area north of the lighthouse at Cape Shabla." "After the request was received, the Chief of Defense made a positive decision, and the Deputy Commander of the Navy issued an order, a formation for combating and eliminating the consequences of disasters from the Varna naval base was activated. It proceeded to the area and inspected the scene. A specialized team established that the aerial drone had probably fallen into the sea and was subsequently washed ashore," the statement said.

"There are no markings on its hull; it was classified as a Russian \"Gerbera-2.\" The drone was destroyed on site, with strict adherence to all safety measures. It was established that it was not carrying explosives," Bulgaria’s Ministry of Defense noted.

Drones attacked vessel carrying Ukrainians near Bulgaria, second one sank: Sofia summons Russian ambassador, Kyiv calls for sanctions13.10.26, 09:51 • 38401 view

Julia Shramko

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