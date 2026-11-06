Bulgaria destroyed a drone found on the coast — it was classified as a Russian "Gerbera-2"

Photo: mod.bg

Bulgarian Navy servicemen destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle found today near Shabla, a coastal resort town in northeastern Bulgaria. There were no markings on its hull; it was classified as a Russian "Gerbera-2." The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense reported this on November 6, UNN writes.

Details

"Navy servicemen carried out a mission to reconnoiter and destroy the unmanned aerial vehicle found today near Shabla," the statement said.

It said that at "10:00, the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ operational duty officer received a signal about the presence of a drone in the beach area north of the lighthouse at Cape Shabla." "After the request was received, the Chief of Defense made a positive decision, and the Deputy Commander of the Navy issued an order, a formation for combating and eliminating the consequences of disasters from the Varna naval base was activated. It proceeded to the area and inspected the scene. A specialized team established that the aerial drone had probably fallen into the sea and was subsequently washed ashore," the statement said.

"There are no markings on its hull; it was classified as a Russian \"Gerbera-2.\" The drone was destroyed on site, with strict adherence to all safety measures. It was established that it was not carrying explosives," Bulgaria’s Ministry of Defense noted.

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