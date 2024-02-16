ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Budanov said he knew who poisoned his wife and hinted that Russia was behind it

Kyiv  •  UNN

The head of Ukraine's military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, hinted in an interview with the French Liberation that his wife's poisoning was linked to the Russians.

The GUR knows who poisoned Kirill Budanov's wife. This statement was made by Budanov in an interview with Liberation,  reported by UNN.

Details

When asked by a French journalist whether the head of the GRU knew who was responsible for the poisoning, Budanov said he did and hinted at a "Russian trace" in the attempted assassination.

I know who poisoned my wife. ....  soon you will see the answer in the territory of the Russian Federation, and everyone will understand it. 

 ," Budanov replied.

He also noted that his wife, Mariana, is doing better,

My wife is better now. Since I did not use poison, it is difficult for me to say whether it was an attempt on my life. But I have already survived many attempts and will probably survive many more. 

 ," Budanov added.

Recall

At the end of November, the media reported that Marianna, the wife of Kirill Budanov, had been poisoned. It was previously known that the woman was poisoned with heavy metals. The substances found in her blood are not used in everyday life or in the military.

Later it became known that the woman's condition was satisfactory, as she received timely medical care. At the same time, the former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Valeriy Kondratyuk, expressed his belief that Russian special services were involved in the poisoning of Budanov's wife.

Tatiana Salganik

WarPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

