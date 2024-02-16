Budanov said he knew who poisoned his wife and hinted that Russia was behind it

The GUR knows who poisoned Kirill Budanov's wife. This statement was made by Budanov in an interview with Liberation, reported by UNN.

Details

When asked by a French journalist whether the head of the GRU knew who was responsible for the poisoning, Budanov said he did and hinted at a "Russian trace" in the attempted assassination.

I know who poisoned my wife. .... soon you will see the answer in the territory of the Russian Federation, and everyone will understand it. ," Budanov replied.

He also noted that his wife, Mariana, is doing better,

My wife is better now. Since I did not use poison, it is difficult for me to say whether it was an attempt on my life. But I have already survived many attempts and will probably survive many more. ," Budanov added.

Recall

At the end of November, the media reported that Marianna, the wife of Kirill Budanov, had been poisoned. It was previously known that the woman was poisoned with heavy metals. The substances found in her blood are not used in everyday life or in the military.

Later it became known that the woman's condition was satisfactory, as she received timely medical care. At the same time, the former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Valeriy Kondratyuk, expressed his belief that Russian special services were involved in the poisoning of Budanov's wife.