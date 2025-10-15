$41.750.14
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 22725 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 21763 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 22138 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 20140 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM • 17552 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 17040 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 31458 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 31525 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
October 15, 06:15 AM • 13715 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
Budanov revealed Putin's true intentions regarding hybrid aggression

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2166 views

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that Russia will expand hybrid aggression against the EU and NATO if it does not receive a decisive rebuff. He emphasized that Putin's goal is to continue and intensify aggression aimed at destabilizing internal political processes.

Budanov revealed Putin's true intentions regarding hybrid aggression

Russia will continue to expand the scale of hybrid aggression against the states of the European Union and NATO if it does not receive a decisive rebuff. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, during a speech at a meeting of the Kyiv Association of Military Attachés on October 14, UNN reports.

Details

Budanov emphasized that Europe is already experiencing the effects of the Russian doctrine of "hybrid warfare," which involves subversive activities, destabilization of internal political processes, and manipulation of public consciousness.

Let's not have illusions. Putin's true intentions are to continue and intensify aggression. Currently, his target is the EU and NATO countries, which the Kremlin considers the main threat to its regime. If Moscow is not stopped, hybrid aggression will only spread.

– noted the head of Ukrainian intelligence.

Why Ukrainians trust Zaluzhnyi and Budanov - blogger named reasons01.10.25, 09:51 • 3298 views

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate thanked international partners for their support and emphasized that Ukraine is ready to share its own experience in countering Russian aggression to strengthen global security.

We have gained invaluable experience in combating Russian aggression in all its forms and are ready to share this knowledge with partners to protect their national interests 

– added Budanov.

During the event, representatives of foreign military missions honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian intelligence officers with a moment of silence and laid flowers at the GUR Memorial.

Budanov believes that the partnership between Ukraine and the USA is the key to victory in the war - Newsmax25.08.25, 15:26 • 4074 views

Stepan Haftko

