Budanov revealed Putin's true intentions regarding hybrid aggression
The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that Russia will expand hybrid aggression against the EU and NATO if it does not receive a decisive rebuff. He emphasized that Putin's goal is to continue and intensify aggression aimed at destabilizing internal political processes.
Russia will continue to expand the scale of hybrid aggression against the states of the European Union and NATO if it does not receive a decisive rebuff. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, during a speech at a meeting of the Kyiv Association of Military Attachés on October 14, UNN reports.
Budanov emphasized that Europe is already experiencing the effects of the Russian doctrine of "hybrid warfare," which involves subversive activities, destabilization of internal political processes, and manipulation of public consciousness.
Let's not have illusions. Putin's true intentions are to continue and intensify aggression. Currently, his target is the EU and NATO countries, which the Kremlin considers the main threat to its regime. If Moscow is not stopped, hybrid aggression will only spread.
The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate thanked international partners for their support and emphasized that Ukraine is ready to share its own experience in countering Russian aggression to strengthen global security.
We have gained invaluable experience in combating Russian aggression in all its forms and are ready to share this knowledge with partners to protect their national interests
During the event, representatives of foreign military missions honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian intelligence officers with a moment of silence and laid flowers at the GUR Memorial.
