Brutally beat a cyclist: the appeal hearing for Khilyk's arrest was postponed to October 13

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1122 views

The Kyiv Court of Appeal postponed the consideration of appeals in the case of Oleksandr Khilyk, suspected of beating a cyclist, to October 13. The judges received a flash drive and a CD with new circumstances that require familiarization.

Brutally beat a cyclist: the appeal hearing for Khilyk's arrest was postponed to October 13

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has postponed until October 13 the consideration of appeals in the case of Mercedes driver Oleksandr Khilyk, who is suspected of brutally beating a cyclist for a parking remark and leaving him in danger, UNN reports.

Details

The panel of judges received two materials that were not examined by the court - a flash drive and a CD regarding the circumstances. The panel of judges must familiarize themselves with them. The court hearing is postponed until October 13 at 13:30.

- said the judge.

Khilyk's defense asked to change the decision of the Podilskyi Court on arrest to personal recognizance.

Khilyk himself stated that he regretted what he had done and was ready to help the victim.

I want to cooperate with the investigation and I don't want to avoid it even once.

- Khilyk stated.

In addition, Khilyk claimed during the hearing that he wanted to help the victim whom he himself had beaten, but could not do so due to judicial restrictions imposed on him in another case.

I have no right to do this, the court has imposed obligations on me.

- the suspect stated.

Context

On September 30, 44-year-old Mercedes-Benz driver Oleksandr Khilyk was notified of suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm on a cyclist for a remark about parking violations.

The suspect's actions are qualified under Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional grievous bodily harm, life-threatening at the time of infliction.

The prosecutor in court asked to choose a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of detention, but the court gave him a night home arrest.

Later, law enforcement officers again detained Khilyk. His actions were additionally qualified as leaving the victim in danger.

On October 4, the court sent Khilyk into custody for 30 days without the right to post bail.

What is known about Khilyk

44-year-old Oleksandr Khilyk is a businessman from Kyiv region.

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that in 2021, Khilyk was charged with misappropriation and legalization of property obtained by criminal means.

In 2022, his company Global Hills X Group, co-owned by his wife, supplied 2000 low-quality fleece jackets and 3000 sets of uniforms for the military for 25 million UAH. During the investigation, it became known that Khilyk transferred part of the funds to a fictitious individual entrepreneur, through which the funds were withdrawn "under a simplified system" and spent on personal needs.

The Prosecutor General's Office reported that during the pre-trial investigation, after the entrepreneur was notified of suspicion, in January 2024, the prosecutor applied to the court with a request to apply a preventive measure to the suspect - detention.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv denied the request.

The prosecutor's appeal was left unsatisfied by the Kyiv Court of Appeal. Subsequently, the investigating judge changed the preventive measure to personal recognizance.

Currently, the Desnyanskyi District Court of Kyiv is hearing this case. The next court hearing is scheduled for October 10 this year.

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Kyiv