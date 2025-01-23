Brovary community prepares to participate in an experiment to improve safety in educational institutions

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 84663 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100066 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107989 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110882 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131403 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103728 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135249 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103772 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113434 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116994 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119410 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 62598 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114064 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 33496 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 29830 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 84663 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131403 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135249 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167038 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156789 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 26320 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 29750 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114052 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119400 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140226 views
Actual
Brovary community prepares to participate in an experiment to improve safety in educational institutions

Brovary community prepares to participate in an experiment to improve safety in educational institutions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36350 views

The Brovary community is preparing all of its 13 lyceums to participate in the all-Ukrainian experiment on safety in educational institutions. Three institutions have already been approved by the Ministry of Education and Science, while the rest are preparing to meet additional security requirements.

The Brovary community is actively preparing to participate in an all-Ukrainian experiment to improve safety in educational institutions, and all 13 lyceums meet the project requirements. Tamara Stelmakh, Deputy Head of the Education and Science Department of the Brovary City Council, told UNN in an exclusive commentary.

Context

Ukraine is launching a large-scale project to improve school safety. According to a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, the experiment will involve 2,000 schools across the country. The main requirements for participation include arranging shelters, installing fire protection systems, lightning protection, lighting, organizing road safety near educational institutions, and introducing educational security officers.

Details

The Brovary community is actively involved in the implementation of this project. According to Tamara Stelmakh, Deputy Head of the Education and Science Department of the Brovary City Council, all 13 lyceums in the community meet the criteria. The draft decision on their participation will be considered at the plenary session of the Brovary City Council on January 30.

We studied this resolution and decided that our educational institutions meet the requirements. One of the conditions for participation in this experiment is the decision of the founder. Therefore, on January 30, we will have a plenary meeting of the Brovary City Council and have submitted a draft decision to approve all our 13 lyceums to participate in this project,

- Stelmakh said.

According to her, three community institutions - the 1st, 7th and Trebukhiv Lyceums - have already been approved by the Ministry of Education and Science to participate in the experiment. Other institutions are also actively preparing to meet additional requirements. In particular, the second, 9th, and 10th lyceums are scheduled to install lightning protection systems in 2025 at the expense of the local budget. At the same time, the community intends to use a state subvention to co-finance these measures in a 50/50 format.

The Brovary community has already made significant progress in ensuring safety in educational institutions. They have modern shelters, fire alarm systems, video surveillance, and some lyceums already employ educational security officers.

According to Tamara Stelmakh, this project is an important step in further improving the educational system and confirming the high level of community development.

We believe that participation in this experiment will emphasize the strength and capacity of the Brovary community, which has powerful educational teams and significant investments in education. This is another step towards ensuring the safety and quality of the educational process for our students,

- Stelmakh said.

Recall

Earlier, Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko reported on the successful completion of major repairs to two shelters at Lyceum No. 11, which provide safe shelter for more than 400 students and children from the Child Development Center.

In addition, the Brovary community actively continues to equip  shelters in kindergartens to ensure the safety and comfort of children during air raids.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPolitics
ministry-of-education-and-science-of-ukraineMinistry of Education and Science of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
brovaryBrovary

Contact us about advertising