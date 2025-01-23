Brovary community prepares to participate in an experiment to improve safety in educational institutions

The Brovary community is actively preparing to participate in an all-Ukrainian experiment to improve safety in educational institutions, and all 13 lyceums meet the project requirements. Tamara Stelmakh, Deputy Head of the Education and Science Department of the Brovary City Council, told UNN in an exclusive commentary.

Context

Ukraine is launching a large-scale project to improve school safety. According to a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, the experiment will involve 2,000 schools across the country. The main requirements for participation include arranging shelters, installing fire protection systems, lightning protection, lighting, organizing road safety near educational institutions, and introducing educational security officers.

Details

The Brovary community is actively involved in the implementation of this project. According to Tamara Stelmakh, Deputy Head of the Education and Science Department of the Brovary City Council, all 13 lyceums in the community meet the criteria. The draft decision on their participation will be considered at the plenary session of the Brovary City Council on January 30.

We studied this resolution and decided that our educational institutions meet the requirements. One of the conditions for participation in this experiment is the decision of the founder. Therefore, on January 30, we will have a plenary meeting of the Brovary City Council and have submitted a draft decision to approve all our 13 lyceums to participate in this project, - Stelmakh said.

According to her, three community institutions - the 1st, 7th and Trebukhiv Lyceums - have already been approved by the Ministry of Education and Science to participate in the experiment. Other institutions are also actively preparing to meet additional requirements. In particular, the second, 9th, and 10th lyceums are scheduled to install lightning protection systems in 2025 at the expense of the local budget. At the same time, the community intends to use a state subvention to co-finance these measures in a 50/50 format.

The Brovary community has already made significant progress in ensuring safety in educational institutions. They have modern shelters, fire alarm systems, video surveillance, and some lyceums already employ educational security officers.

According to Tamara Stelmakh, this project is an important step in further improving the educational system and confirming the high level of community development.

We believe that participation in this experiment will emphasize the strength and capacity of the Brovary community, which has powerful educational teams and significant investments in education. This is another step towards ensuring the safety and quality of the educational process for our students, - Stelmakh said.

Recall

Earlier, Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko reported on the successful completion of major repairs to two shelters at Lyceum No. 11, which provide safe shelter for more than 400 students and children from the Child Development Center.

In addition, the Brovary community actively continues to equip shelters in kindergartens to ensure the safety and comfort of children during air raids.