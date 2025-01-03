Brovary announces a competition to support social projects of NGOs

The Department of Social Protection of the Population of Brovary City Council has announced a competition for programs and projects developed by civil society institutions. Its goal is to support initiatives aimed at solving pressing social problems of the community. The winners of the competition will be funded from the local budget in 2025, UNN reports.

The competition aims to ensure transparency in the allocation of budget funds provided for in the program "Caring for Everyone" for 2024-2026. The total budget of the project provides funding for initiatives at the rate of up to UAH 150 thousand per project. Participants must provide at least 15% of additional funding in the form of tangible or intangible resources.

Programs participating in the competition should be aimed at solving social problems of the community. The priority areas include social rehabilitation of people with disabilities, hearing and visual impairments, intellectual disabilities, assistance to war veterans, support for low-income and large families, development of volunteer activities, strengthening civic identity and patriotic education.

The organizers pay special attention to the adaptation of projects to martial law. In particular, participants must ensure that programs are implemented in light of changes in the security situation. An individual approach is applied to each project, which allows us to take into account the specifics of the community's needs.

The competition is open to non-governmental organizations registered as legal entities that are included in the Register of Non-Profit Institutions and Organizations and have been operating in the Brovary community for at least six months. Applications are accepted in electronic and printed forms until January 22, 2025.

The competition will be held in two stages. The first stage is an individual evaluation of applications, and the second stage is an open defense of the bids. The results of the tender will be published by February 1, 2025 on the official portal of Brovary City Council.

This initiative is another step towards creating a more inclusive and supportive community that responds to the current challenges and needs of its residents.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the city authorities of Brovary have prepared a program for the next 4 years to improve accessibility and comfortable movement of people with disabilities. In particular, the Brovary community plans to equip special lifts for people with disabilities in apartment buildings. According to Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, this option is optimal for the community's old apartment buildings.

Olena Akopian, an advisor to the mayor of Brovary, told UNN that all public institutions in Brovary are accessible to people with disabilities. All major shopping centers are equipped with ramps, elevators, and hygiene rooms for people with disabilities. Various commercial establishments and organizations have begun to seek consultations more often to properly equip or redesign their entrances to make them accessible to people with disabilities.

For example, the program has already received 36 applications for the installation of lifts.

The cost of installing one lift is up to 150 thousand hryvnias, of which about 90 thousand hryvnias are spent on the device itself, and the rest on its installation and maintenance.