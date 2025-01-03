Brovary announces a competition to support social projects of NGOs

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 63836 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 151646 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129671 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137126 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135430 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173673 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111108 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166035 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104537 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113984 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133230 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132286 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 52150 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101972 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

06:35 PM • 104181 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 151646 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 173673 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 166035 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193708 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182856 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132286 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133230 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143667 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135233 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152360 views
Brovary announces a competition to support social projects of NGOs

Brovary announces a competition to support social projects of NGOs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26343 views

Brovary has announced a competition to support social projects of NGOs.

The Department of Social Protection of the Population of Brovary City Council has announced a competition for programs and projects developed by civil society institutions. Its goal is to support initiatives aimed at solving pressing social problems of the community. The winners of the competition will be funded from the local budget in 2025, UNN reports.

The competition aims to ensure transparency in the allocation of budget funds provided for in the program "Caring for Everyone" for 2024-2026. The total budget of the project provides funding for initiatives at the rate of up to UAH 150 thousand per project. Participants must provide at least 15% of additional funding in the form of tangible or intangible resources.

Programs participating in the competition should be aimed at solving social problems of the community. The priority areas include social rehabilitation of people with disabilities, hearing and visual impairments, intellectual disabilities, assistance to war veterans, support for low-income and large families, development of volunteer activities, strengthening civic identity and patriotic education.

The organizers pay special attention to the adaptation of projects to martial law. In particular, participants must ensure that programs are implemented in light of changes in the security situation. An individual approach is applied to each project, which allows us to take into account the specifics of the community's needs.

The competition is open to non-governmental organizations registered as legal entities that are included in the Register of Non-Profit Institutions and Organizations and have been operating in the Brovary community for at least six months. Applications are accepted in electronic and printed forms until January 22, 2025.

The competition will be held in two stages. The first stage is an individual evaluation of applications, and the second stage is an open defense of the bids. The results of the tender will be published by February 1, 2025 on the official portal of Brovary City Council.

This initiative is another step towards creating a more inclusive and supportive community that responds to the current challenges and needs of its residents.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the city authorities of Brovary have prepared a program for the next 4 years to improve accessibility and comfortable movement of people with disabilities. In particular, the Brovary community plans to equip special lifts for people with disabilities in apartment buildings. According to Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, this option is optimal for the community's old apartment buildings.

Olena Akopian, an advisor to the mayor of Brovary, told UNN that all public institutions in Brovary are accessible to people with disabilities. All major shopping centers are equipped with ramps, elevators, and hygiene rooms for people with disabilities. Various commercial establishments and organizations have begun to seek consultations more often to properly equip or redesign their entrances to make them accessible to people with disabilities.

For example, the program has already received 36 applications for the installation of lifts.

The cost of installing one lift is up to 150 thousand hryvnias, of which about 90 thousand hryvnias are spent on the device itself, and the rest on its installation and maintenance.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyKyiv region
brovaryBrovary

